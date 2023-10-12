Striving to be the best, TXT returns with 3rd LP

Tomorrow X Together poses for picture during a press event for its third LP, "The Name Chapter: Freefall," at Seoul's Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace on Thursday. (Big Hit Music)

After a yearlong journey touring international stages, including Lollapalooza and MTV's Video Music Awards, boy band Tomorrow X Together is back with a new album, this time setting its sights on the Billboard charts.

The band, often referred to as TXT, released its third full-length album, "The Name Chapter: Freefall," Friday afternoon.

The press conference held on Thursday, a day ahead of the album's release, felt like a celebration of the group's glorious return after 10 months of remarkable feats overseas.

"There have been many honorable events where we felt so unbelievably grateful. It still feels unreal. I think the thought that we're contributing to the promotion of K-pop drives us to work harder," the band's leader Soobin said during Thursday's event.

The new album marks the band's return nine months after the release of "The Name Chapter: Temptation." Since then, the boys have traveled Asia and the US with their upsized third world tour, "Act: Sweet Mirage," during which they collaborated on a new single with the Jonas Brothers, headlined Lollapalooza Chicago and performed on the main stage at the VMAs.

Behind the glitz and glamor, the five singers continued to think about the kinds of innovation and inspiration they could bring to the world through their music. Another genre-defying album was born through the process, with the boys taking the next steps on their journey.

"The new album continues the story from where we left off in the past album. The previous story showed the boys hesitating upon facing temptations in life. This time, they overcome the temptations and run towards their dreams," Huening Kai explained.

"Reality" is the keyword for the latest album, the members noted, and "freefall," refers to their plunge back into the real world as they decide to confront life's temptations.

According to the members, the story reflects the thoughts the five boys each have about their lives.

"It's about the reality that we're living in right now. While young people experience insecurity from an uncertain future, they have their own moments to really shine. We tried to convey that fragile yet solid state of youth through TXT's colors," Yeonjun said.