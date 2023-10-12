Most Popular
-
1
Opposition party wins crucial by-election in Seoul
-
2
'An act of sheer evil': Biden pledges support for Israel after attack
-
3
S. Korea warns of potential NK surprise attacks using Hamas tactics
-
4
Controversy over Cheong Wa Dae use resurfaces
-
5
192 S. Koreans return home from Israel after Hamas attack
-
6
Israleli strikes flatten entire neighborhoods as Gaza faces imminent blackout
-
7
[Kim Seong-kon] Friendly advice from foreign experts who love Korea
-
8
[HIT Forum] Sasha Sagan underscores tolerance for ambiguity in understanding universe
-
9
The 2023 Seoul Fantastic Beer Festival
-
10
Suicide caused more deaths than COVID-19 during pandemic
Le Sserafim to release first English single 'Perfect Night'By Choi Ji-won
Published : Oct. 12, 2023 - 17:37
K-pop girl group Le Sserafim is set to release its first English-language single next month, the band's agency Source Music said Thursday.
According to Source Music, Le Sserafim will drop its first English digital single, "Perfect Night," on Oct. 27.
The new song will convey a message that, perfect or not, a happy day with a friend is valuable, the agency said in a statement about the song on Thursday.
Ahead of making the official announcement, Source Music posted on its social media motion slogan heralding the new release.
The motion slogan showed a pink sports car gliding through the darkness. Hinting at the new song, a message popped up the end of the short clip: "Tonight, I don't care what's wrong or right."
The multinational group consisting of Kim Chae-won, Sakura, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha and Hong Eun-chae debuted in May 2022 with its first EP "Fearless" and blasted into stardom with the album racking up the highest girl group debut album first-week sales until then.
With its next album "Antifragile," dropped in October 2022, it entered Billboard 200 albums chart in the shortest time by a Korean girl group and placed the album at No. 14 on the list.
In May, it wrote a new history for K-pop with its first LP "Unforgiven," which racked up an all-time high for girl group album first day sales of 1.02 million copies. Earning the million-seller title on the first day, Le Sserafim became the second girl group to reach the milestone following Blackpink.
The group has also seen its popularity soar in Japan, from which two of its members, Sakura and Kazuha, hail.
The band made its official debut there in January with Japanese version of "Fearless," with which the group became an instant sensation. The album racked the highest first-week sales by a Korean girl group debut album in Japan and went to receive a double platinum recognition from the Recording Industry Association of Japan, becoming the first Korean group ever to achieve the feat in the recording body's history.
In July, the group dropped an English version of "Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's Wife," a B-side track from "Unforgiven" that went viral among the global fans. "Perfect Night" will be the first original English song from the group.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon-backed candidate’s loss in Seoul sends shock across ruling party
-
[Herald Interview] Estonian leader highlights shared values, historical struggles as basis for stronger ties
-
Import ban on Japanese seafood has loopholes: lawmakers