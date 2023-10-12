Le Sserafim to release first English single 'Perfect Night'

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim is set to release its first English-language single next month, the band's agency Source Music said Thursday.

According to Source Music, Le Sserafim will drop its first English digital single, "Perfect Night," on Oct. 27.

The new song will convey a message that, perfect or not, a happy day with a friend is valuable, the agency said in a statement about the song on Thursday.

Ahead of making the official announcement, Source Music posted on its social media motion slogan heralding the new release.

The motion slogan showed a pink sports car gliding through the darkness. Hinting at the new song, a message popped up the end of the short clip: "Tonight, I don't care what's wrong or right."

The multinational group consisting of Kim Chae-won, Sakura, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha and Hong Eun-chae debuted in May 2022 with its first EP "Fearless" and blasted into stardom with the album racking up the highest girl group debut album first-week sales until then.

With its next album "Antifragile," dropped in October 2022, it entered Billboard 200 albums chart in the shortest time by a Korean girl group and placed the album at No. 14 on the list.

In May, it wrote a new history for K-pop with its first LP "Unforgiven," which racked up an all-time high for girl group album first day sales of 1.02 million copies. Earning the million-seller title on the first day, Le Sserafim became the second girl group to reach the milestone following Blackpink.