Russian, Uzbek nationals under investigation after campsite brawl

Most Popular
-
1
In S. Korea, Hamas ambush raises concerns over NK surprise attacks
-
2
'An act of sheer evil': Biden pledges support for Israel after attack
-
3
[Herald Interview] Foreign Minister Park Jin reaffirms confidence in Indo-Pacific strategy
-
4
S. Korea warns of potential NK surprise attacks using Hamas tactics
-
5
Opposition party wins crucial by-election in Seoul
-
6
Controversy over Cheong Wa Dae use resurfaces
-
7
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
-
8
192 S. Koreans return home from Israel after Hamas attack
-
9
K-pop, K-food, K-beauty, K-content top foreigner interests: survey
-
10
Israleli strikes flatten entire neighborhoods as Gaza faces imminent blackout
Russian, Uzbek nationals under investigation after campsite brawlBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Oct. 12, 2023 - 11:34
Two Russians and three Uzbeks are currently under investigation for allegedly fighting at a campsite last month, Ansan police said Thursday.
According to Ansan Danwon Police Station, the five campers are accused of beating each other using fists and baseball bats at a campsite near Daebudo Island in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province. The incident took place at around 6 a.m. on Sept. 28.
The accused parties, with the Russian nationals on one side and the Uzbekistan nationals on the other, were not previously acquainted with each other, and just happened to be sharing the campsite at the time of the incident.
The conflict arose when one of the parties proposed that they drink together, which the other group declined. According to local reports, the situation escalated into a physical altercation due to insults that were made about one side's country.
No serious injuries were reported.
Police are charging the individuals involved for violating Article 261, which covers "special violence," and Article 258-2, which covers "special bodily injury on another." Both articles of the Criminal Act cover instances of violence or injury caused by using collective force or a deadly weapon. Violation of the former is punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won ($7,450), while violation of the latter is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
More from Headlines
-
Opposition party wins crucial by-election in Seoul
-
S. Korea vows enhanced market monitoring, measures to curb inflation over Israel-Hamas clash
-
S. Korea warns of potential NK surprise attacks using Hamas tactics