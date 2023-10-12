Russian, Uzbek nationals under investigation after campsite brawl

Two Russians and three Uzbeks are currently under investigation for allegedly fighting at a campsite last month, Ansan police said Thursday.

According to Ansan Danwon Police Station, the five campers are accused of beating each other using fists and baseball bats at a campsite near Daebudo Island in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province. The incident took place at around 6 a.m. on Sept. 28.

The accused parties, with the Russian nationals on one side and the Uzbekistan nationals on the other, were not previously acquainted with each other, and just happened to be sharing the campsite at the time of the incident.

The conflict arose when one of the parties proposed that they drink together, which the other group declined. According to local reports, the situation escalated into a physical altercation due to insults that were made about one side's country.

No serious injuries were reported.

Police are charging the individuals involved for violating Article 261, which covers "special violence," and Article 258-2, which covers "special bodily injury on another." Both articles of the Criminal Act cover instances of violence or injury caused by using collective force or a deadly weapon. Violation of the former is punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won ($7,450), while violation of the latter is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.