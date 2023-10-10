Home

    Prices for dining out soar beyond inflation

    S. Korea issues special travel advisory on Israel; no reported harm to S. Koreans

    Korean Air cancels Incheon-Tel Aviv flights this week over Israel-Hamas conflict

    Bitter clashes expected at final Assembly audit before election

    Seoul to use AI to enhance public safety on subways

    [Korea Beyond Korea] Korean culture boom fuels interest in Korean studies in Europe

    Yoon instructs govt. to thoroughly prepare safety measures for S. Koreans in Israel

    High schooler arrested over alleged serial assaults against 3 teenage girls

    N. Korea dominates in weightlifting in return to int'l sports competition

    [Herald Review] ‘Because I hate Korea’ tells about agony and happiness of young Koreans here and abroad

[Photo News] Wine imports double

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 10, 2023 - 16:32

Wine for sale in a department store in Seoul, Tuesday. According to data from the Korean Customs Service, alcohol imports to South Korea doubled over four years, to log $1.6 billion in 2022. The numbers record a 54 percent increase from the alcohol imports logged in 2018 ($1 billion). As a result, the balance of the liquor trade in Korea was a deficit of $1.2 billion last year. With the increased amount of wine imports, the trade deficit for alcohol nearly doubled in four years, from the deficit of $630 million in 2018. (Yonhap)

