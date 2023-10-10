[Photo News] Wine imports double

Most Popular
[Photo News] Wine imports doubleBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 10, 2023 - 16:32
Wine for sale in a department store in Seoul, Tuesday. According to data from the Korean Customs Service, alcohol imports to South Korea doubled over four years, to log $1.6 billion in 2022. The numbers record a 54 percent increase from the alcohol imports logged in 2018 ($1 billion). As a result, the balance of the liquor trade in Korea was a deficit of $1.2 billion last year. With the increased amount of wine imports, the trade deficit for alcohol nearly doubled in four years, from the deficit of $630 million in 2018. (Yonhap)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
