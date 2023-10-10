[Photo News] Day of German Unity

Most Popular
[Photo News] Day of German UnityBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Oct. 10, 2023 - 16:31
(From left) Julia Braune Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) Chairwoman Julia Braune, German Ambassador-designate to South Korea Georg Schmidt, South Korean Land Minister Won Hee-ryong, Baden-Württemberg (a German state) Minister for Rural Affairs and Consumer Protection Peter Hauk pose for a photo celebrating the Day of German Unity at Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. (German Embassy in Seoul)
-
sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Sanjay Kumar
