[Photo News] Day of German Unity

(From left) Julia Braune Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) Chairwoman Julia Braune, German Ambassador-designate to South Korea Georg Schmidt, South Korean Land Minister Won Hee-ryong, Baden-Württemberg (a German state) Minister for Rural Affairs and Consumer Protection Peter Hauk pose for a photo celebrating the Day of German Unity at Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. (German Embassy in Seoul)