For esports fans, more activities await beyond LoL matches

For esports fans, more activities await beyond LoL matchesBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Oct. 10, 2023 - 15:33
Seoul beckons local and global esports fans with esports-friendly attractions during the annual League of Legends World Championship, which began its 41-day run on Tuesday.
While 22 teams have begun the journey to the Summoner’s Cup, LoL enthusiasts can enjoy esports experiences not limited to just watching the matches.
League of Legends, or LoL, is one of the most popular multiplayer online battle arena games.
Held at Korean tourism publicity center HiKR Ground in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Worlds Playground offers an esports booth where visitors can engage in hands-on programs, including online cheering, a dance challenge with LoL World Championship anthems and more.
LoL-themed exhibitions, a stamp tour, the screening of a LoL World Championship documentary and more will take place at HiKR Ground through Nov. 19, the day of the finals.
A special video of Korean esports stars, including "Faker" Lee Sang-hyeok and "Deft" Kim Hyuk-kyu, sharing their favorite tourist attractions and Korean dishes, is presented on the fourth floor of HiKR Ground.
HiKR Ground is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday.
Meanwhile, a special pop-up store has opened on the ground floor of Lotte World Tower in Songpa-gu, southeastern Seoul. Scheduled to operate through Oct. 17, the store offers various LoL merchandise, ranging from mouse pads and keycaps to apparel and action figures.
Four booths, each featuring a Korean team that qualified for LoL Worlds 2023 -- Gen.G, T1, KT Rolster and Dplus Kia -- have opened as well.
A 10-minute drone light show will illuminate the sky at Ttukseom Hangang Park, a riverside park in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, on Oct. 20, starting at 8 p.m.
Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corp. has created a commemorative medal for 2023 LoL World Championship, launched jointly by the state minting agency and LoL's developer, Riot Games.
The medal is available on sale at Avenuel in Jamsil, southern Seoul, until Oct. 17.
The first-ever esports festival organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government will be held at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul from Nov. 16 to 19, including a special outdoor viewing party and cheering event for the finals on Nov. 19.
