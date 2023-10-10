For esports fans, more activities await beyond LoL matches

Re-created room of 2022 world champion Deft, at HiKR Ground in Jung-gu, central Seoul (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Seoul beckons local and global esports fans with esports-friendly attractions during the annual League of Legends World Championship, which began its 41-day run on Tuesday.

While 22 teams have begun the journey to the Summoner’s Cup, LoL enthusiasts can enjoy esports experiences not limited to just watching the matches.

League of Legends, or LoL, is one of the most popular multiplayer online battle arena games.

Held at Korean tourism publicity center HiKR Ground in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Worlds Playground offers an esports booth where visitors can engage in hands-on programs, including online cheering, a dance challenge with LoL World Championship anthems and more.

LoL-themed exhibitions, a stamp tour, the screening of a LoL World Championship documentary and more will take place at HiKR Ground through Nov. 19, the day of the finals.

A special video of Korean esports stars, including "Faker" Lee Sang-hyeok and "Deft" Kim Hyuk-kyu, sharing their favorite tourist attractions and Korean dishes, is presented on the fourth floor of HiKR Ground.

HiKR Ground is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday.