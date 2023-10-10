Indian Embassy holds Sarang festival to promote cultural exchange

Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar speaks at a press briefing at the Indian Embassy in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (Indian Embassy in Seoul)

The Indian Embassy in Seoul is celebrating the ninth edition of the Sarang festival, a cultural event aimed at fostering people-to-people connections through cultural exchanges between India and Korea.

The word "sarang" holds significant meaning for both Koreans and Indians. In Korean, "sarang" means "love," while for Indians, it represents diversity and symbolizes the vibrant colors of India.

This year's Sarang festival, which kicked off Friday, has been expanded to include new elements, with celebrations taking place in multiple cities across Korea, Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar said at a press briefing.

"We are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties between India and Korea in 2023," said Kumar.

Since its inception in 2015, the Sarang festival has been a platform for the Indian Embassy to showcase India's rich cultural diversity through dance, drama, music, films, and cuisine.