[Graphic News] Heat-related deaths quadruple on-year in 2023

The number of heat-related deaths nearly quadrupled on-year in 2023 as South Korea was struck by heat wave conditions, the disease control agency said.

A total of 32 people were presumed to have died of heat-related illnesses this year as of Sept. 29, versus 9 last year, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

This year’s figure is the highest since 2018, when the country reported 48 heat-related deaths.

South Korea began compiling such data in 2011.

The country was gripped by sweltering weather this summer, with the average national temperature from June through August coming to 24.7 degrees Celsius, the fourth-highest average for the period ever, according to the weather agency. (Yonhap)