Jungkook of BTS to hold fan showcase on Nov. 20

Global pop star Jungkook will hold a fan showcase, “Jungkook Golden Live On Stage,” at Jangchung Municipal Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 20, according to Big Hit Music.

Jungkook will perform the tracks of his upcoming solo album, “Golden,” for fans at the event.

The event was prepared at the request of Jungkook, as he wanted to perform for his fans and also wished to communicate closely with them.

The artist is also expected to share some behind-the-scenes stories of bringing up his first solo album with his fans during the event.

The showcase will be live-streamed for those who cannot take part in the event physically.

Further details are soon to be announced.

Jungkook also plans to meet with his fans through diverse means such as a FaceTime event after the release of his album.

His first solo album, “Golden,” is scheduled to be released on Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.

The album will include 11 tracks, including previously released tracks “Seven” and “3D.”