Disney+’s ‘Moving’ sweeps BIFF’s Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards

Lee Jung-ha poses on the red carpet at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards held at Busan Cinema Center on Sunday. (Yonhap)

The 28th Busan International Film Festival held its new awards festival, the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, at Busan Cinema Center on Sunday, with Disney+ drama "Moving" the biggest winner on the night.

The Asia Contents Awards, established in 2019, has been renamed to the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards this year, to reflect the global trend toward streaming. At this year’s edition, five new awards have been added, including the Best Creative award.

Disney+’s 20 episode series “Moving,” released in September, won in a total of six sections, including the most prestigious Best Creative award.

The series two main actors, Lee Jung-ha and Go Yoon-jung, won the rookie actor and actress awards, respectively.

“I was always curious what it feels to be standing on the ceremony stage. ... I will become a good actor and a good son,” said Lee, who also received Go’s trophy on her behalf, as she was unable to attend the ceremony.

Ryoo Seung-ryong, who stars as Go’s father in “Moving,” won the best lead actor award, while the show's screenwriter and webtoon artist Kang Full won best writer.

“Our story truly shows the superpower of a warm words that can create empathy, understanding and acknowledgement of one’s value. I appreciate global fans for sensitively responding to our show. I hope the miracle of superpower also happens to everyone of your lives,” Ryoo said in his acceptance speech.

Kang Full specially thanked his father for giving inspiration.

“Amid rapidly changing world, I will become a writer who doesn’t lose the narrative,” said Kang.

The award for best visual effects also went to “Moving.”

Lim Ji-yeon won best lead actress award for her performance in “The Glory.” Local streaming platform Wavve won the Best OTT Original award with “Weak Hero Class 1.” Netflix reality program “Physical 100” won the award for best reality or variety show.