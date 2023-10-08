Film director Jung Byung-gil's first solo exhibition unveiled in Busan

After making his debut with the documentary film “We are Actors” in 2008, Jung directed action-thriller films that include “Confession of Murder,” “The Villainess” and “Carter.”

The exhibition, “Freedom. Dream. Movie,” opened at the Start Plus gallery in Busan on Sunday, coinciding with the 2023 Busan International Film Festival. Some of Jung's works at the exhibition hint at the contents of the director’s upcoming film, including the narrative of characters in the movie.

Film director Jung Byung-gil has opened his first-ever solo exhibition in Busan, unveiling some 30 paintings from the early years of his career, which highlight his artistic inspiration beyond the world of cinema.

Jung's recent Netflix movie, “Carter” (2022), is a one-shot action film about a man named Carter, played by actor Joo Won. The film reached the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s weekly viewership chart for non-English films as soon as it was released.

Before he became a film director, Jung explored his career as an artist in his late teenage years, attending Anyang Arts High School. He later majored in Film Studies at ChungAng University to become a film director.

The exhibition features Jung’s oil paintings, including his “Smartphone Addiction Series,” which reflects how we are bound to our smartphones, portraying all the things we miss out on in life due to this addiction.

“I showed various stories and feelings through the paintings. This is my first exhibition and also signals my new chapter as a film director,” Jung said.

Those who hold a ticket to BIFF will be offered a 20 percent discount on tickets to Jung's exhibition, which runs until Dec. 31.

Jung will also take part in the Start Art Fair London at the Saatchi Gallery in London, which runs through Sunday.