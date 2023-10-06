[Photo News] Hyundai promotes Busan World Expo bid in Paris

Most Popular
[Photo News] Hyundai promotes Busan World Expo bid in ParisBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 6, 2023 - 11:45
Hyundai Motor Group will operate 10 electric vehicles wrapped in designs promoting Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Paris Oct. 9-15, the Korean automaker said Friday. The automaker will provide the Ioniq 5 and EV6 -- two award-winning EVs by Hyundai Motor Company and Kia, respectively -- to the Korean delegation, which will carry out various related activities such as a symposium and K-pop concert in the French capital next week. (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
