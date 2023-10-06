[Photo News] Hyundai promotes Busan World Expo bid in Paris

Hyundai Motor Group will operate 10 electric vehicles wrapped in designs promoting Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Paris Oct. 9-15, the Korean automaker said Friday. The automaker will provide the Ioniq 5 and EV6 -- two award-winning EVs by Hyundai Motor Company and Kia, respectively -- to the Korean delegation, which will carry out various related activities such as a symposium and K-pop concert in the French capital next week. (Hyundai Motor Group)