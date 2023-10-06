Home

    Korea to begin experiment with central bank digital currency
    Actor Park Eun-bin opens 28th Busan International Film Festival’s opening ceremony
    Star lecturers, hagwon probed over buying Suneung questions
    S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth
    US citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
    Apple under fire for ‘overpriced’ iPhones
    Seoul offers walking tours in 7 languages
    S. Korea, US closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt
    S. Korea's consumer prices accelerate in September on higher oil costs
    LG Energy Solution secures massive battery supply deal for Toyota EVs
[Photo News] Hyundai promotes Busan World Expo bid in Paris

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 6, 2023 - 11:45

    • Link copied

Hyundai Motor Group will operate 10 electric vehicles wrapped in designs promoting Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Paris Oct. 9-15, the Korean automaker said Friday. The automaker will provide the Ioniq 5 and EV6 -- two award-winning EVs by Hyundai Motor Company and Kia, respectively -- to the Korean delegation, which will carry out various related activities such as a symposium and K-pop concert in the French capital next week. (Hyundai Motor Group)

