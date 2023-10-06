Seoul shares open higher ahead of US jobs data

Most Popular
-
1
Korea to begin experiment with central bank digital currency
-
2
6-year-old Uzbek girl found dead in Daegu
-
3
Actor Park Eun-bin opens 28th Busan International Film Festival’s opening ceremony
-
4
Star lecturers, hagwon probed over buying Suneung questions
-
5
S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth
-
6
Culture minister nominee warns celebrities to be cautious over political speech
-
7
Seoul offers walking tours in 7 languages
-
8
Apple under fire for ‘overpriced’ iPhones
-
9
S. Korea, US closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt
-
10
S. Korea's consumer prices accelerate in September on higher oil costs
Seoul shares open higher ahead of US jobs dataBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 6, 2023 - 09:41
South Korean stocks opened higher Friday as investors await the US payrolls data, which will give clues for the Federal Reserve's future monetary tightening policy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 10.86 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,414.46 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, all three US indexes slipped as investors were on edge ahead of the release of monthly non-farm payrolls data to be released later in the day, which will be a decisive factor in forecasting whether the Fed will keep its rates in place next month or go for another hike.
On the Seoul bourse, top-cap shares traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.15 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dropped 0.17 percent.
Battery shares traded in positive terrain, with industry leader LG Energy Solution advancing 0.96 percent and its smaller rival Samsung SDI inching up 0.1 percent.
POSCO shares also gained ground.
Steel giant POSCO Holdings jumped 1.76 percent and its battery component-making affiliate POSCO Future M added 1.05 percent.
IT and financial shares were also strong.
Internet portal operator Naver was up 1 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the country's top mobile messenger, was up 1.47 percent.
KB Financial Group, Shinhan Financial Group and Hana Financial Group jumped 1.68 percent, 2.04 percent and 2.69 percent, respectively.
But auto shares were weak, with Hyundai Motor down 0.31 percent and its affiliate Kia down 1.08 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,345.60 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 4.9 won from Thursday's close.
South Korean stock, ETF, derivatives and commodity markets will all be closed for the next three days, as Monday is the Hangeul Day holiday, which celebrates the proclamation of the Korean alphabet. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
US citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
N. Korea sends arms to Russia following Kim-Putin summit: CBS
-
Parliament to vote on Supreme Court chief justice nominee