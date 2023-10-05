Home

  1. 1

    Korea to begin experiment with central bank digital currency

  2. 2

    6-year-old Uzbek girl found dead in Daegu

  3. 3

    Actor Park Eun-bin opens 28th Busan International Film Festival’s opening ceremony

  4. 4

    Star lecturers, hagwon probed over buying Suneung questions

  5. 5

    S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth

  6. 6

    Culture minister nominee warns celebrities to be cautious over political speech

  7. 7

    Seoul offers walking tours in 7 languages

  8. 8

    Apple under fire for ‘overpriced’ iPhones

  9. 9

    S. Korea, US closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt

  10. 10

    S. Korea's consumer prices accelerate in September on higher oil costs

소아쌤

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Oct. 6, 2023 - 09:00

    • Link copied

“30 Days”

(South Korea)

Opened Oct. 3

Comedy

Directed by Nam Dae-joong

Jung-yeol (Kang Ha-neul), an intelligent lawyer, and his wife Nara (Jung So-min), a passionate film producer, see their idyllic newlywed life eventually drive nerdy Jung-yeol and quick-tempered Nara apart.

“Dr. Cheon and The Lost Talisman”

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 27

Fantasy/Mystery

Directed by Kim Seong-sik

Fraudulent exorcist Dr. Cheon (Gang Dong-won) meets a new client, You-kyung (Lee Som), who sees ghosts. He soon finds himself on a mission to deal with a strong demon, Beom-cheon (Huh Joon-ho), who can possess human bodies.

“Creator”

(US)

Opened Oct. 3

Sci-fi/Action

Directed by Gareth Edwards

A former special forces agent Joshua is recruited to kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced artificial intelligence, after AI drops a nuclear bomb in L.A. But they soon discover the world-ending weapon is actually an AI in the form of a young child, Alfie.

“Road to Boston”

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 27

Directed by Kang Je-gyu

Based on the life story of Son Kee-chung, the 1936 Berlin Olympics marathon gold medalist, the film shows how he trained the Korean team for the first international marathon held after World War II.

