[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“30 Days”

(South Korea)

Opened Oct. 3

Comedy

Directed by Nam Dae-joong

Jung-yeol (Kang Ha-neul), an intelligent lawyer, and his wife Nara (Jung So-min), a passionate film producer, see their idyllic newlywed life eventually drive nerdy Jung-yeol and quick-tempered Nara apart.

“Dr. Cheon and The Lost Talisman”

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 27

Fantasy/Mystery

Directed by Kim Seong-sik

Fraudulent exorcist Dr. Cheon (Gang Dong-won) meets a new client, You-kyung (Lee Som), who sees ghosts. He soon finds himself on a mission to deal with a strong demon, Beom-cheon (Huh Joon-ho), who can possess human bodies.

“Creator”

(US)

Opened Oct. 3

Sci-fi/Action

Directed by Gareth Edwards

A former special forces agent Joshua is recruited to kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced artificial intelligence, after AI drops a nuclear bomb in L.A. But they soon discover the world-ending weapon is actually an AI in the form of a young child, Alfie.

“Road to Boston”

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 27

Directed by Kang Je-gyu

Based on the life story of Son Kee-chung, the 1936 Berlin Olympics marathon gold medalist, the film shows how he trained the Korean team for the first international marathon held after World War II.