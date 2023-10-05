[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Oct. 6, 2023 - 09:00
“30 Days”
(South Korea)
Opened Oct. 3
Comedy
Directed by Nam Dae-joong
Jung-yeol (Kang Ha-neul), an intelligent lawyer, and his wife Nara (Jung So-min), a passionate film producer, see their idyllic newlywed life eventually drive nerdy Jung-yeol and quick-tempered Nara apart.
“Dr. Cheon and The Lost Talisman”
(South Korea)
Opened Sept. 27
Fantasy/Mystery
Directed by Kim Seong-sik
Fraudulent exorcist Dr. Cheon (Gang Dong-won) meets a new client, You-kyung (Lee Som), who sees ghosts. He soon finds himself on a mission to deal with a strong demon, Beom-cheon (Huh Joon-ho), who can possess human bodies.
“Creator”
(US)
Opened Oct. 3
Sci-fi/Action
Directed by Gareth Edwards
A former special forces agent Joshua is recruited to kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced artificial intelligence, after AI drops a nuclear bomb in L.A. But they soon discover the world-ending weapon is actually an AI in the form of a young child, Alfie.
“Road to Boston”
(South Korea)
Opened Sept. 27
Directed by Kang Je-gyu
Based on the life story of Son Kee-chung, the 1936 Berlin Olympics marathon gold medalist, the film shows how he trained the Korean team for the first international marathon held after World War II.
