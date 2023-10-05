[Graphic News] Ratio of women execs at major firms more than doubles over 5 years

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Ratio of women execs at major firms more than doubles over 5 yearsBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Oct. 6, 2023 - 08:00
The share of female executives at South Korea’s major firms has more than doubled over the past five years, a corporate tracker said.
A total of 265 firms belonging to the country’s top 30 business groups had a combined 726 women executives as of end-March, accounting for 6.9 percent of their total 10,561 C-suite positions, according to the Leaders Index.
The proportion was up 3.7 percentage points from five years earlier, with the number rising by 455.
The companies cover the conglomerates’ subsidiaries that are required to publish quarterly business reports.
Samsung Group had the largest number of female executives, with its 22 subsidiaries offering 157 C-suite positions to women, or 7.5 percent of the total 2,097 executives.
