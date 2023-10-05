Indo-Korea Business Culture Center chairman takes part in India’s tree planting initiative

Most Popular
-
1
Korea to begin experiment with central bank digital currency
-
2
6-year-old Uzbek girl found dead in Daegu
-
3
Actor Park Eun-bin opens 28th Busan International Film Festival’s opening ceremony
-
4
Star lecturers, hagwon probed over buying Suneung questions
-
5
Culture minister nominee warns celebrities to be cautious over political speech
-
6
US House votes to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy
-
7
S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth
-
8
S. Korea, US closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt
-
9
Seoul offers walking tours in 7 languages
-
10
S. Korea's consumer prices accelerate in September on higher oil costs
Indo-Korea Business Culture Center chairman takes part in India’s tree planting initiativeBy Jung Min-kyung
Published : Oct. 5, 2023 - 19:14
Indo-Korea Business Culture Center Chairman Zena Chung participated in a tree planting event in India in line with the 154th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's birth earlier this week.
Chung was invited to the event by India’s Gandhi Mandela Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes the values and ideals of Gandhi and South Africa's former President Nelson Mandela. The event was held at Sri Venkateswara College within the Delhi University campus in New Delhi on Monday.
Chung joined officials, including Danish Ambassador to India Freddy Svane, Gandhi Mandela Foundation Founder and Secretary General Nandan Jha, Sri Venkateswara College Dean K.Chandramani Singh, in planting trees which symbolized Gandhi's vision for a greener, cleaner India.
The foundation established the Gandhi Mandela Awards during the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi to celebrate those who have carried forward the legacies of both Gandhi and Mandela.
Chung also runs the Global Diplomats Forum to promote economic and cultural development through its board members, many of whom are incumbent and former high-ranking diplomats.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth
-
[Busan is ready] Korea in final push to promote Busan expo
-
Seoul, Tokyo restore high-ranking talks after 9-year hiatus