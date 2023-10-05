Seoul, Tokyo restore high-ranking talks

Chang Ho-jin (right), South Korea's first vice minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Masataka Okano, Japan's vice foreign minister, enter the venue where high-level talks on strategic cooperation between the two countries were held for the first time in nine years in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea and Japan restored the vice-ministerial diplomatic channels for dialogue in Seoul on Thursday for the first time in nine years, in one of Seoul's latest gestures toward improving ties with Tokyo.

South Korea's First Vice Minister of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Chang Ho-jin met Japan's Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano in a closed-door meeting at 10 a.m. to "seek ways for strategic cooperation at a time when the bilateral relationship is thawing," according to the government in a statement.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson told reporters that the revived dialogue could lead to an "enhanced cooperation over mutual interests based on closer communications between South Korea and Japan."

The vice ministers' meeting constituted the first high-level talks to discuss bilateral, regional and international affairs since October 2014. The regular meeting was established in 2005.

Seoul emphasized that this action follows the summit held in Tokyo in March between President Yoon Suk Yeol and his Japanese counterpart, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during which both nations committed to moving forward, setting aside historical issues and addressing the increasing security challenges in East Asia.

Before President Yoon came to office, the bilateral ties between Seoul and Tokyo had frayed due to historical disputes over Korean victims of forced labor and sexual slavery during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula 1910-1945. The two countries were also at odds over the sovereignty of South Korea's easternmost Dokdo islets.

But since his inauguration in 2022, Yoon has expressed his commitment to improving bilateral relations, which has yielded seven meetings between him and Kishida. Meanwhile, Korea's liberal opposition has criticized Yoon's cozying up to Japan without settling the historical disputes as "humiliating." Yoon in March, after a landmark summit with Kishida, said that there "still exist forces that shout exclusive nationalism" merely to "take political gains."

Thursday's landmark high-level dialogue comes in line with the revival of senior-level security talks between the two countries called the Security Policy Consultation, which was restored in April after a hiatus of five years, in the face of North Korea's growing nuclear threats.

Also, Seoul has been working to normalize the intelligence-sharing pact called the General Security of Military Information Agreement, which it threatened to terminate in 2019.