Seoul, Tokyo restore high-ranking talks
Dialogue resumes on same day Japan begins 2nd discharge of radioactive wastewaterBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Oct. 5, 2023 - 15:32
South Korea and Japan restored the vice-ministerial diplomatic channels for dialogue in Seoul on Thursday for the first time in nine years, in one of Seoul's latest gestures toward improving ties with Tokyo.
South Korea's First Vice Minister of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Chang Ho-jin met Japan's Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano in a closed-door meeting at 10 a.m. to "seek ways for strategic cooperation at a time when the bilateral relationship is thawing," according to the government in a statement.
A Foreign Ministry spokesperson told reporters that the revived dialogue could lead to an "enhanced cooperation over mutual interests based on closer communications between South Korea and Japan."
The vice ministers' meeting constituted the first high-level talks to discuss bilateral, regional and international affairs since October 2014. The regular meeting was established in 2005.
Seoul emphasized that this action follows the summit held in Tokyo in March between President Yoon Suk Yeol and his Japanese counterpart, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during which both nations committed to moving forward, setting aside historical issues and addressing the increasing security challenges in East Asia.
Before President Yoon came to office, the bilateral ties between Seoul and Tokyo had frayed due to historical disputes over Korean victims of forced labor and sexual slavery during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula 1910-1945. The two countries were also at odds over the sovereignty of South Korea's easternmost Dokdo islets.
But since his inauguration in 2022, Yoon has expressed his commitment to improving bilateral relations, which has yielded seven meetings between him and Kishida. Meanwhile, Korea's liberal opposition has criticized Yoon's cozying up to Japan without settling the historical disputes as "humiliating." Yoon in March, after a landmark summit with Kishida, said that there "still exist forces that shout exclusive nationalism" merely to "take political gains."
Thursday's landmark high-level dialogue comes in line with the revival of senior-level security talks between the two countries called the Security Policy Consultation, which was restored in April after a hiatus of five years, in the face of North Korea's growing nuclear threats.
Also, Seoul has been working to normalize the intelligence-sharing pact called the General Security of Military Information Agreement, which it threatened to terminate in 2019.
The restoration of the key diplomatic channels for dialogue came on the same day that Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co. began its second discharge of treated radioactive wastewater used to cool the reactors of the quake-hit plant.
Another 7,800 cubic meters of water will be filtered, diluted with seawater and discharged over the course of 17 days. Before Thursday, the first discharge of 7,788 cubic meters of water was carried out between Aug. 24 and Sept. 11.
Over 1.3 million cubic meters of radioactive wastewater have accumulated and are being stored in tanks at the plant, since a massive earthquake and tsunami wrecked the plant in eastern Japan in 2011.
Assuring the public of the safety of the treated radioactive wastewater and TEPCO's water treatment facility operations, Park Ku-yeon, the first vice minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, said Thursday that its press briefing on Japan's contaminated water release and its impact on South Korean citizens' safety and livelihoods will no longer be held on a daily basis.
Instead, daily written statements will be released, while press briefings will take place twice a week beginning next week.
The briefing, designed to quell public fears over the release of the contaminated water, has been on a three-month run since June 15. Thursday's one was the 75th of the kind.
