Korea readies to normalize GSOMIA, notifies Japan

South Korea has completed measures to completely normalize the Korea-Japan military intelligence-sharing pact. This move follows last week's bilateral summit held between the two countries, aimed at restoring their long-fraught relationship.

The Korean Foreign Ministry confirmed Tuesday that it had informed Japan in writing of its decision to withdraw both articles related to the General Security of Military Information Agreement that had been submitted to Japan in 2019.

This measure is to fully normalize the status of the GSOMIA, which was previously legally unstable and had been operated conditionally.

In 2019, Japan imposed export restrictions on South Korea in what was widely seen as retaliation for a ruling by South Korea's top court on forced labor dating to Japan's 1910-45 colonial occupation of the Korean Peninsula. In response, the former Moon Jae-in government announced the end of GSOMIA with Japan.

The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, “Through this measure, the Korean government has removed institutional uncertainty related to GSOMIA and laid the foundation for strengthening military intelligence cooperation between South Korea and Japan, and among Korea, the US and Japan.”

Shortly before the Korea-Japan summit last week, South Korean and Japanese trade authorities announced the lifting of export restrictions, and President Yoon Suk Yeol said at a joint press conference after the summit, "We declared the complete normalization of GSOMIA at the summit a little while ago."

Yoon delivered a message for over 20 minutes during a livestreamed Cabinet meeting Tuesday morning in an effort to persuade the public on the importance of restoring relations with Japan. He is facing skepticism from the public following the recent summit, and his address aimed to address those concerns.

During the Cabinet meeting, Yoon emphasized the need for Korea-Japan relations to move beyond the past, stating that if the two countries continue to meet, communicate and engage in dialogue, even when awkward situations arise, "misunderstandings can be resolved and relations can be restored."

If Korea preemptively removes obstacles, Japan will surely respond, he said.

He also mentioned that Japan has already “expressed remorse and apology” to South Korea on past historical issues dozens of times, and warned of forces that “seek political gain while shouting exclusive nationalism and anti-Japanese” sentiments.

Yoon said the Korea-Japan economic security dialogue at the National Security Council level will soon be launched to “promote common interests” between Korea and Japan and “strengthen cooperation on key issues” such as core technology cooperation and the supply chain.

He added the two leaders agreed to work together to reactivate the Korea-Japan-China trilateral summit to revitalize regional dialogue and cooperation in Northeast Asia. The summit has been held a total of eight times beginning in December 2008 under the Lee Myung-bak administration, but has been virtually stopped since December 2019 due to the pandemic, the forced labor issue and growing tension between the US and China.

On Monday, Kishida invited Yoon to a G-7 summit to be held in Hiroshima in May. He also invited leaders of Brazil, India, Vietnam and four other countries to the summit.