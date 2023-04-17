S. Korea, Japan hold senior-level security talks after 5-year hiatus

Seo Min-jung (second from left), Foreign Ministry director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs, and Woo Kyoung-suk (third from left), Defense Ministry deputy director-general for international policy, hold talks with their Japanese counterparts -- Takehiro Funakoshi (second from right), director-general of Asian and Oceanian affairs, and Atsushi Ando (third from right), deputy director-general of the Defense Policy Bureau -- at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korea and Japan on Monday agreed to develop “future-oriented security cooperation” in the face of escalating North Korean threats and a changing security environment in Northeast Asia at the first senior-level security talks in five years.

The 12th Security Policy Consultation, held in Seoul, was attended by Director General for Asian and Pacific Affairs Seo Min-jeong and Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Takehiro Funakoshi of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside their respective delegations.

“Both sides exchanged broad and in-depth opinions on the security environment in Northeast Asia, including the North Korean nuclear issue and the status of mutual defense and security policy cooperation and coordination between South Korea and Japan as well as among South Korea, the United States and Japan,” South Korea’s Defense and Foreign ministries said in a statement.

The security talks served as an opportunity for both sides to “share their perceptions on the security environment in Northeast Asia and enhance mutual understanding of each other’s defense and security policies.”

As a result, both sides agreed to “develop future-oriented security cooperation between South Korea and Japan,” the statement said, without further details.

The resumption of security dialogue marked the latest sign of a thaw in bilateral relations.

Since the first meeting was held in Seoul in 1998, South Korea and Japan held a total of 11 security talks over the next two decades that were punctuated with interruptions due to their complex bilateral relationship. The bilateral security cooperation was suspended in 2018 in the aftermath of a radar lock-on dispute between South Korea and Japan.

Monday’s director-general-level, two-plus-two security dialogue came after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in March agreed to mend ties.

The two leaders agreed to quickly restore various channels of communication designed to discuss issues of mutual interest. The bilateral channels had been suspended amid long-strained bilateral ties rooted in historic disputes over Japan’s colonization of the Korean Peninsula in 1910-45.

Seoul and Japan also announced the “normalization” of a military intelligence-sharing pact during the summit.