    Korea to begin experiment with central bank digital currency

    6-year-old Uzbek girl found dead in Daegu

    Actor Park Eun-bin opens 28th Busan International Film Festival’s opening ceremony

    Culture minister nominee warns celebrities to be cautious over political speech

    Star lecturers, hagwon probed over buying Suneung questions

    US House votes to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy

    S. Korea, US closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt

    Seoul offers walking tours in 7 languages

    PM orders measures to prevent public opinion manipulation on web portals

    S. Korea's consumer prices accelerate in September on higher oil costs

[Photo News] New BMW 5 Series unveiled

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 5, 2023 - 15:27

BMW’s new 5 Series premium sedan made its debut in Korea on Thursday. The eighth-generation full-change model was introduced after six years, boasting a range of sporty upgrades, a cutting-edge infotainment system and other convenient features. The new lineup includes the carmaker's very first battery-powered electric vehicle, the New i5. The high-end i5 M60 xDrive 361 has a driving range of 361 kilometers on a single charge. (BMW Korea)

