[Photo News] New BMW 5 Series unveiled

[Photo News] New BMW 5 Series unveiledBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 5, 2023 - 15:27
BMW’s new 5 Series premium sedan made its debut in Korea on Thursday. The eighth-generation full-change model was introduced after six years, boasting a range of sporty upgrades, a cutting-edge infotainment system and other convenient features. The new lineup includes the carmaker's very first battery-powered electric vehicle, the New i5. The high-end i5 M60 xDrive 361 has a driving range of 361 kilometers on a single charge. (BMW Korea)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
