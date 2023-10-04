Home

[Photo News] AI, conventional painting come together

By Park Yuna

Published : Oct. 9, 2023 - 20:40

    • Link copied

"Echo 2" by Elly Cho

Interdisciplinary artist Elly Cho's solo exhibition "Transcendent Echoes" will open Sunday at Kwanhoon Gallery in Seoul, featuring her new works created by combining the use of artificial intelligence drawing tools and conventional painting. The works focus on environmental change and its impact on the collective consciousness. Among the works on display will be "Visual Kinematics: A State of Mind (N.10)" which was shown at New York's Times Square in July 2012 as part of the digital public art program "Midnight Moment."

