BTS' Jungkook to extend solo parade with 1st album 'Golden'

Jungkook of K-pop sensation BTS will release his first solo album, "Golden," next month, the next step in his journey as a solo artist. BTS' agency Big Hit Music on Wednesday announced that the album will drop at 1 p.m. on Nov. 3. "'Golden' is an album inspired from solo artist Jungkook's golden moment," the firm said in its statement, adding, "Jungkook will manifest his identity and colors candidly through the album." The upcoming album will be an 11-track collection including the previously released singles, "Seven (feat. Latto)" and "3D (feat. Jack Harlow)." Ahead of releasing "3D" last week, Jungkook hinted of his impending album release in another press statement, saying "I want to try everything I can in music with my voice. Hopefully, I'll introduce great songs to you guys."

A poster announcement for Jungkook's upcoming album, "Golden" (Big Hit Music) A poster announcement for Jungkook's upcoming album, "Golden" (Big Hit Music)

Jungkook, the youngest member of the mega-hit K-pop septet, marked a successful start to his solo career in July with "Seven," which shot straight to the top of Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart and iTunes Top Song charts in 106 countries. The song also made Jungkook the first Asian musician to stay at the top of Billboard's Global 200 and Global (US excl.) charts for seven straight weeks. The song also reached No. 3 on the UK's Official Singles Chart Top 100, the second-highest rank on the list achieved by a K-pop soloist. "Seven" also set a number of records on Spotify. It became the fastest song to garner 50 million streams and 100 million streams on the platform and the fastest song by a male singer -- both as a soloist and as a group -- to reach 200 million streams. It continued to hit each 100-million milestone from there on, reaching a final milestone of 800 million streams. The song also became the first by an Asian artist to stay at the top of Spotify's Weekly Top Song Global chart for eight consecutive weeks. With "Seven," Jungkook earned three new Guinness World Records as a male singer with a single song on Spotify's global chart, including for the largest streams garnered in a week -- 89,748,171 streams -- and for amassing 100 million streams in the shortest time. His record-setting streak was extended with his follow-up single, "3D," which shot to No. 1 on the iTunes song chart in 100 countries in just 16 hours of release on Sept. 29. Jungkook went back-to-back on Spotify, with "3D" replacing his own "Seven" from the Daily Top Song Global Chart's No. 1 on Monday's rundown and making the singer the first Korean soloist to place two songs on the Spotify chart.

