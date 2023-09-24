BTS' Jungkook to drop new single '3D'

BTS' Jungkook will be back with a new song, "3D," on Friday, his agency said Sunday.

Big Hit Music announced the singer will unveil his second solo single at 1 p.m. on Friday. The new song will feature American rapper-singer Jack Harlow.

The upcoming single is the latest release from Jungkook since he first came out solo in July with "Seven (feat. Latto)." The 26-year-old singer had a successful start then, with "Seven" nabbing the top place on Billboard's Hot 100 and No. 3 on the UK Official Singles Chart.

On Saturday, Jungkook teased the new song at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival that took place at Central Park in New York.