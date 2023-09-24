Most Popular
BTS' Jungkook to drop new single '3D'By Choi Ji-won
Published : Sept. 24, 2023 - 12:37
BTS' Jungkook will be back with a new song, "3D," on Friday, his agency said Sunday.
Big Hit Music announced the singer will unveil his second solo single at 1 p.m. on Friday. The new song will feature American rapper-singer Jack Harlow.
The upcoming single is the latest release from Jungkook since he first came out solo in July with "Seven (feat. Latto)." The 26-year-old singer had a successful start then, with "Seven" nabbing the top place on Billboard's Hot 100 and No. 3 on the UK Official Singles Chart.
On Saturday, Jungkook teased the new song at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival that took place at Central Park in New York.
The first South Korean artist to headline the music fest, Jungkook performed a series of his own songs, including "Seven," "Euphoria" and "Still With You," and a medley of BTS hits, including "Permission to Dance," "Dynamite" and "Butter."
At the end of his performance, he played a video that included a snippet of "3D."
Meanwhile, BTS' seven members -- Jungkook, Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V -- recently announced their complete renewal of contracts with Big Hit Music, extending their activity under the agency until after 2025, when the bandmates plan to make a group comeback.
