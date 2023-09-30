Home

Jungkook of BTS sweeps iTunes’ Top Songs charts in 100 different regions

By Hong Yoo

Published : Sept. 30, 2023 - 12:58

Jungkook (Big Hit Music) Jungkook (Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS topped iTunes’ Top Songs charts in 100 different regions with his second solo single “3D,” according to Big Hit Music.

The single “3D” featuring Jack Harlow swept iTunes charts in numerous countries, including the US, the UK, Japan, Canada, and Italy, immediately upon its release on Friday.

The instrumental and alternate versions of “3D” also reached No. 2 and No. 3 on iTunes’ Top Songs charts in various countries.

The music video for “3D” is also thriving by becoming the No. 1 trending video on YouTube in the US and the UK after its release.

The video surpassed 10 million views on YouTube within 15 hours of its release.

The new single is a R&B pop reinterpreted by Jungkook by adding old-school hip hop from the mid-2000s featuring repetitive instrumental sounds.

