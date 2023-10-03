[Graphic News] Over half of Koreans want continuous strengthening of alliance with US: poll

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Over half of Koreans want continuous strengthening of alliance with US: pollBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Oct. 4, 2023 - 08:01
More than half of South Koreans are of the opinion that the nation’s alliance with the United States should continue to be strengthened, a poll showed.
In the poll of 1,238 people aged 18 and older conducted by Gallup Korea from Sept. 4-8, 91.6 percent said the bilateral alliance is important and the majority, 53.7 percent, responded that it should be continuously strengthened.
Another 24.9 percent said the alliance should be continuously maintained, whereas only 18.1 percent said it should be steadily reduced.
The opinion in favor of continuous strengthening of the alliance was especially prevalent among those in their 20s (66.1 percent), those in their 30s (65.4 percent) and students (70.3 percent), the survey found. (Yonhap)
