NCT Dream to perform on 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour

By Hong Yoo

Published : Sept. 30, 2023 - 12:57

NCT Dream (SM Entertainment) NCT Dream (SM Entertainment)

NCT Dream will be featured in the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour which kicks off on Nov. 26.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour is a holiday concert presented by Capital One, with the year’s top artists performing their No. 1 hits.

NCT Dream will take the stage in Boston on Dec. 10, Washington D.C., on Dec. 11 and Atlanta on Dec. 14.

Other artists joining the star-studded lineup for the event include SZA, Nicki Minaj, OneRepublic, Flo Rida, and Sabrina Carpenter.

NCT Dream has been expanding its reach overseas with the latest release, the third EP “ISTJ,” which made a new record for the group by surpassing 4.2 million pre-orders. The song topped major music charts in the US, China, Japan and South Korea.

