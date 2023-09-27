[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. Raw materials ------- of grains and other dry goods must verify standards for quality and freshness established by the government.

(A) distribute

(B) distribution

(C) distributors

(D) distributed

해석

곡물 및 기타 건물류에 대한 원자재 유통 업체들은 반드시 정부에서 정한 품질 및 신선도 기준을 확인해야 한다.

해설

사람명사, 추상명사 구별하여 채우기 문제

문장에 동사(must verify)만 있고 주어가 없으므로 주어가 될 수 있는 명사 (B)와 (C)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘원자재 유통 업체들은 반드시 품질 및 신선도 기준을 확인해야 한다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘유통 업체’라는 의미의 명사 distributor의 복수형 (C) distributors가 정답이다. (B)를 사용할 경우 ‘원자재 유통은 반드시 품질 및 신선도 기준을 확인해야 한다’라는 어색한 문맥이 된다. 동사 (A)와 형용사 (D)는 주어 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

raw material 원자재, 원료 dry goods 건물류, 마른 식품류 verify 확인하다, 입증하다

2. Known more for its excellent main courses, the restaurant offers patrons a ------- selection of desserts.

(A) confined

(B) defined

(C) controlled

(D) limited

해석

훌륭한 주요리로 유명한 그 레스토랑은 고객들에게 한정된 디저트 선택권을 제공한다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

‘훌륭한 주요리로 유명한 그 레스토랑은 고객들에게 한정된 디저트 선택권을 제공한다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘(수·양 등이) 한정된, 제한된’의 뜻을 지닌 형용사 (D) limited가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) confined는 ‘갇힌, 사방이 막힌’, (B) defined는 ‘정의된’, 그리고 (C) controlled는 ‘통제된, 규제받는’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

main course 주요리 patron 고객, 후원자 selection 선택, 선택 가능한 것들

3. The travelers informed the caretaker that ------- stay needed to be extended and inquired if the house would be available after April 10.

(A) they

(B) themselves

(C) them

(D) their

해석

여행자들은 관리인에게 그들의 숙박이 연장될 필요가 있다고 알렸으며, 4월 10일 이후에 그 주택이 이용 가능한지 물어보았다.

해설

격에 맞는 인칭대명사 채우기 문제

명사(stay) 앞에서 형용사처럼 쓰일 수 있는 소유격 인칭대명사 (D) their가 정답이다.

어휘

caretaker 관리인, 돌보는 사람 extend 연장하다 inquire 물어보다 available 이용 가능한

정답

(C) / (D) / (D)

