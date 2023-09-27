Home

Music festivals and concerts for the fall season

By Hong Yoo

Published : Sept. 30, 2023 - 16:00

Poster for the Jarasum Jazz Festival (Courtesy of Yangpyeong-gun Office) Poster for the Jarasum Jazz Festival (Courtesy of Yangpyeong-gun Office)

A diverse lineup of music festivals and concerts are set to welcome the fall season.

The Jarasum Jazz Festival, the country’s biggest jazz festival which marks its 20th anniversary this year, kicks off on Oct. 6 and runs for four days on Jara Island, Gyeonggi Province.

The event invites 19 foreign artists and 22 Korean artists including Birell Lagrene and Ulf Wakenlus, Julian Lage, Shai Maestro Quartet, Youn Sun-nah, Ju Hyun-mi Jazz Project and the Pasquale Grasso Trio.

The venue for the festival will also have a skating zone, a stage for amateur bands and a music station that takes the audience back to 1939.

The Busan International Rock Festival, an annual outdoor music festival and one of the longest-running modern music festivals in Korea, takes place on Oct. 7-8 at Samnak Ecological Park in Busan.

A total of 20 acts from four different countries will perform at the event.

That includes the headliners such as Phoenix and The Kid LAROI, and other renowned artists such as imase, FT Island, Young K and more.

The festival will mark The Kid LAROI's first performance in South Korea.

The festival plans to operate a shuttle bus at an affordable price for attendees coming from major cities, including Seoul.

Poster for IVE's first world tour, Poster for IVE's first world tour, "Show What I Have" (Starship Entertainment)

K-pop girl group IVE will set off on its first world tour, “Show What I Have,” with a concert in Seoul on Oct. 7-8.

IVE will premiere the performance of its first EP, “I’VE MINE,” prior to its launch on Oct. 13.

Some of the world's biggest pop stars, including Sam Smith and Charlie Puth, are also hosting their shows in Seoul.

Sam Smith is holding a concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul for the first time in five years on Oct. 17-18.

This is part of their Asia tour, “2023 Gloria the Tour,” which will see them perform in eight different cities across Asia.

Charlie Puth is holding his concert at the same venue on Oct. 20-22.

Yesung of K-pop boy group Super Junior is also holding a solo concert for the first time in more than six years on Oct. 21-22 in Seoul.

He is expected to perform singles from his upcoming EP, “Unfading Sense,” for the first time during the concert.

