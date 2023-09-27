[Graphic News] 8 out of 10 expats ‘satisfied’ with life in S. Korea

Eight out of 10 expats in South Korea said they were “satisfied” with their life here, but around 20 percent of foreigners here experienced discrimination, a survey showed.

Around 40.8 percent of the respondents said they were “extremely satisfied” with their life in South Korea, while another batch of 39.6 percent replied they were “a little satisfied,” according to the survey carried out by Statistics Korea.

The survey was carried out on 25,000 expats last year. In 2022, the number of foreigners residing in South Korea was estimated at 1.75 million.

The respondents mostly expressed satisfaction with their living environment and people.

Around 19.7 percent of the expats said they encountered discrimination during their stay in South Korea. (Yonhap)