[Graphic News] 8 out of 10 expats ‘satisfied’ with life in S. Korea

Most Popular
-
1
N. Korea decides to expel US soldier Travis King
-
2
Is S. Korea dangerous for women?
-
3
S. Korea holds rare military parade, warns NK against nuclear attack
-
4
Do professors in Korea have too much power over students?
-
5
Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court
-
6
Lee Jae-myung's arrest reprieve emboldens opposition fightback
-
7
New teachers’ manual bans recording devices in classrooms
-
8
At 93 and on quest to become Korea's oldest Ph.D. grad
-
9
‘Do you know Dr. Hong?’ Moms say they wish they didn’t
-
10
[KH Explains] Lotte goes all-out to secure cash amid lackluster earnings
[Graphic News] 8 out of 10 expats ‘satisfied’ with life in S. KoreaBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept. 28, 2023 - 08:01
Eight out of 10 expats in South Korea said they were “satisfied” with their life here, but around 20 percent of foreigners here experienced discrimination, a survey showed.
Around 40.8 percent of the respondents said they were “extremely satisfied” with their life in South Korea, while another batch of 39.6 percent replied they were “a little satisfied,” according to the survey carried out by Statistics Korea.
The survey was carried out on 25,000 expats last year. In 2022, the number of foreigners residing in South Korea was estimated at 1.75 million.
The respondents mostly expressed satisfaction with their living environment and people.
Around 19.7 percent of the expats said they encountered discrimination during their stay in South Korea. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea decides to expel US soldier Travis King
-
At 93 and on quest to become Korea's oldest Ph.D. grad
-
[Herald Interview] 'UN peacekeeping forces need better gender equity'