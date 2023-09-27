[Photo News] LG's Chuseok drive

Most Popular
[Photo News] LG's Chuseok driveBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 27, 2023 - 15:36
An LG Magna e-Powertrain technician inspects boxes of power inverter modules, essential parts for electric vehicles, at an LG Electronics plant in Incheon, Wednesday. In order to meet surging demand, LG Electronics said its EV parts production lines will remain operational during the six-day Chuseok break. LG’s Vehicle Component Division is expected to hit 100 trillion won ($73.2 billion) in order backlog by the end of this year. (LG Electronics)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
