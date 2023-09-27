Home

    Is S. Korea dangerous for women?

    S. Korea holds rare military parade, warns NK against nuclear attack

    Seoul prepares for first major military parade in ten years

    Do professors in Korea have too much power over students?

    Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court

    Young swimmer enjoys self-fulfilling prophecy in gold medal-winning race

    S. Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre

    Chief justice seat at top court left vacant amid Assembly chaos

    [Herald Interview] S&P economist tells Korea to brace for worst-case scenario with China

    [KH Explains] Lotte goes all-out to secure cash amid lackluster earnings

소아쌤

[Photo News] LG's Chuseok drive

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 27, 2023 - 15:36

An LG Magna e-Powertrain technician inspects boxes of power inverter modules, essential parts for electric vehicles, at an LG Electronics plant in Incheon, Wednesday. In order to meet surging demand, LG Electronics said its EV parts production lines will remain operational during the six-day Chuseok break. LG’s Vehicle Component Division is expected to hit 100 trillion won ($73.2 billion) in order backlog by the end of this year. (LG Electronics)

