British MP hopes for enhanced UK-Korea ties under Pacific trade pact

Adam Afriyie, Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom speaks in an interview with Korea Herald at Conrad Seoul in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul on Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Adam Afriyie, a UK member of Parliament, hopes to see UK-Korean trade and economic ties advance to the next level, the lawmaker said in an interview with The Korea Herald on Friday.

Afriyie touched on Korea's potential inclusion in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), highlighting the prospect of increased economic cooperation between the two nations.

The CPTPP is a major free trade pact comprising 11 Asia-Pacific countries.

South Korea became a member of the CPTPP in April 2022 to expand its export opportunities, particularly in the face of increased economic uncertainty. Britain was accepted as a member this year.

"Through CPTPP, the UK and Korea can enhance skills transfer and foster a greater understanding between our people," he said.

"With around 17,000 Koreans in the UK, we have strong connections on which to build,” said Afriyie who represents Windsor from the Conservative Party.

“We share a similar outlook. Korea is a high-technology country. UK is also very creative and high-tech. So I think there is a lot to be learned from each other," Afriyie emphasized.