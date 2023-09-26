[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Should I buy the plasma TV? It’s on sale.

B: Definitely. _______________________.

(a) You’d be foolish to not

(b) You’d be not foolish to

(c) You’d be foolish not to

(d) You’d be foolish not

해석

A: 플라스마 TV를 사야 할까? 지금 그것이 세일 중이거든.

B: 그럼. _____________________.

해설

반복 어구 생략하고 대부정사 채우기

문맥상 빈칸에 들어갈 말은 ‘그것을 사지 않는다면 어리석은 것이다’라는 의미가 되어야 자연스럽다. A의 말을 근거로 B를 완성하면 ‘Definitely. You’d be foolish not to buy the plasma TV’가 된다. to부정사 이하에 앞에 나온 어구가 반복되면 대부정사 to로 대신하므로, to 이하가 생략된 (c) You’d be foolish not to가 정답이다.

어휘

on sale 세일 중인 foolish 어리석은

2.

A: Did you go straight home after the exam last Friday?

B: Yeah. I ______ really tired.

(a) am

(b) was

(c) will be

(d) has been

해석

A: 지난 금요일에 시험이 끝난 후 곧바로 집으로 갔니?

B: 응. 난 정말 피곤했거든.

해설

적절한 시제의 동사 채우기: 과거

A가 ‘Did you ~?’라고 특정 과거 시점(last Friday)에 대해 질문을 하였으므로 B가 ‘정말 피곤했던’ 시점은 과거이다. 따라서 (b) was가 정답이다.

어휘

exam 시험

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

The class _____ visiting Brooklyn Museum next Friday.

(a) were

(b) was

(c) are

(d) is

해석

그 반은 다음 금요일에 Brooklyn 박물관을 방문할 예정이다.

해설

올바른 시제의 동사 채우기: 현재진행

단수 주어(The class) 뒤에 단수 동사가 와야 하므로 (b)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 빈칸 뒤에 진행형 형태의 동사(visiting)가 왔고, 미래에 일어나기로 예정된 일을 나타내야 하므로 현재진행 시제를 visiting과 함께 완성하는 (d) is가 정답이다.

어휘

visit 방문하다 museum 박물관

4. For many centuries, the roots of the ginseng plant __________ important in Oriental medicine.

(a) will have been

(b) have been

(c) will be

(d) are

해석

수 세기 동안, 인삼 뿌리는 동양의학에서 중요시되어 왔다.

해설

시간 표현에 일치하는 동사 채우기: 현재완료

For many centuries가 있으므로 과거 시점부터 현재까지 계속되는 일을 표현하는 현재완료 시제 (b) have been이 정답이다.

어휘

century 세기, 100년 root 뿌리 ginseng 인삼 oriental 동양의 medicine 의학

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) In Greek mythology, Narcissus was a young man who was famous for his remarkable beauty.

(b) A nymph named Echo loved him very much, but Narcissus harshly rejected her affections.

(c) For his vanity, he cursed by the goddess Nemesis to fall in love with himself.

(d) Upon looking into a pool of water, he became so captivated by his reflection that he gazed at it until the end of his life.

해석

(a) 그리스 신화에서, Narcissus는 뛰어난 아름다움으로 유명한 청년이었다.

(b) Echo라는 이름의 요정은 그를 매우 사랑했지만, Narcissus는 그녀의 애정을 매몰차게 거절했다.

(c) 그의 자만심 때문에, 그는 Nemesis 여신에 의해 자기 자신과 사랑에 빠지도록 저주를 받았다.

(d) 연못을 들여다보는 순간, 그는 물에 비친 자신의 모습에 너무나 사로잡혀서 그의 삶의 마지막까지 그것을 뚫어지게 바라보았다.

해설

동사의 태가 틀린 문장 찾기

(c)에서 능동태 동사 cursed를 쓰면 틀리다. 타동사인 curse(cursed) 뒤에 목적어가 없고, 문맥상 ‘그가 저주를 받았다’라는 수동의 의미가 되어야 하므로 능동태 cursed는 수동태 was cursed로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (c) For his vanity, he cursed by the goddess Nemesis to fall in love with himself가 정답이다.

어휘

Greek 그리스의 mythology 신화 remarkable 뛰어난 nymph 요정 harshly 매몰차게

reject 거절하다 affection 애정 vanity 자만심, 허영심 curse 저주하다

captivate 사로잡히다 reflection 투영, 반사, 반영 gaze 뚫어지게 바라보다

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(c) / (b) / (d) / (b) / (c) cursed -〉 was cursed

✅ 설미연쌤 텝스인강 0원으로 무제한 수강 ▶ https://gouk.kr/rFxtbv

✅ 텝스 전레벨 교재 제공! 327/387 한번에 달성 ▶ https://gouk.kr/wh2FDS

✅ 내 텝스 실력 무료로 확인하고 텝스인강 할인쿠폰까지! ▶ https://gouk.kr/aMCRNn