2023 LoL World Championship to entertain esports fans

The annual League of Legends World Championship will begin its 41-day run at LoL Park, the stadium for LoL Champions Korea, in Jongno-gu, central Seoul.

A total of eight esports teams -- including PSG Talon of Taiwan, GAM Esports of Vietnam, Detonation FocusMe of Japan, Loud of Brazil and more, will compete in a double elimination tournament at the Play-In Stage.

Sixteen teams -- two qualifying teams from the Play-In Stage and 14 prequalified teams -- join the Swiss Stage, a noneliminating tournament that comprise a fixed number of matches, allowing the players to qualify for the next round by achieving three victories.

The Swiss Stage is set to take place at KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, western Seoul, from Oct. 19 to 29.

After the quarterfinals and semifinals, which will be held at Sajik Gymnasium in the southeastern port city of Busan, 2023 World Championships Finals will return to Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu, southwestern Seoul, on Nov. 19.

LoL-themed gaming experiences and hands-on activities will be available to the public at Gwanghwamun Square from Nov. 16 to 19, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced.

A special viewing party and cheering event will be held on Nov. 19 -- the day the finals are held.

The event will mark the first esports festival at Gwanghwamun Square.

The LoL Worlds is one of the most popular competitive multiplayer video gaming events around the world. The 2022 LoL World Champinship Finals, hosted by the US and Mexico, were broadcast in 16 different languages on 21 platforms, according to the LoL developer Riot Games.