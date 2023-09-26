Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul prepares for first major military parade in ten years

    Seoul prepares for first major military parade in ten years
  2. 2

    Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court

    Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court
  3. 3

    [Korea Beyond Korea] Early Koreanists 'on verge of extinction overseas'

    [Korea Beyond Korea] Early Koreanists 'on verge of extinction overseas'
  4. 4

    Is S. Korea dangerous for women?

    Is S. Korea dangerous for women?
  5. 5

    Young swimmer enjoys self-fulfilling prophecy in gold medal-winning race

    Young swimmer enjoys self-fulfilling prophecy in gold medal-winning race
  6. 6

    S. Korea holds rare military parade, warns NK against nuclear attack

    S. Korea holds rare military parade, warns NK against nuclear attack
  7. 7

    Chief justice seat at top court left vacant amid Assembly chaos

    Chief justice seat at top court left vacant amid Assembly chaos
  8. 8

    S. Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre

    S. Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre
  9. 9

    [Herald Interview] S&P economist tells Korea to brace for worst-case scenario with China

    [Herald Interview] S&P economist tells Korea to brace for worst-case scenario with China
  10. 10

    Trilateral talks open on Korea-Japan-China meeting

    Trilateral talks open on Korea-Japan-China meeting
피터빈트

[Photo News] Middle East Finance

By Song Jung-hyun

Published : Sept. 26, 2023 - 15:51

    • Link copied

From left: Hana Financial Group Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung, Korean Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Park Joon-yong and Saad Al-Khalb, CEO of Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM), pose for a photo after signing a partnership deal at the headquarters of Saudi's National Development Fund in Riyadh, Monday. Hana became Korea's first commercial bank to forge business ties with Saudi EXIM. The two institutes aim to expand financial cooperation to explore new global projects in the Middle East and provide funds and credit lines for the global networks of Hana and Saudi EXIM. Hana currently runs three branches in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Bahrain, since first entering the Middle East in 1977. (Hana Financial Group)

More from Headlines