[Photo News] Middle East Finance

From left: Hana Financial Group Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung, Korean Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Park Joon-yong and Saad Al-Khalb, CEO of Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM), pose for a photo after signing a partnership deal at the headquarters of Saudi's National Development Fund in Riyadh, Monday. Hana became Korea's first commercial bank to forge business ties with Saudi EXIM. The two institutes aim to expand financial cooperation to explore new global projects in the Middle East and provide funds and credit lines for the global networks of Hana and Saudi EXIM. Hana currently runs three branches in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Bahrain, since first entering the Middle East in 1977. (Hana Financial Group)