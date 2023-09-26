Most Popular
-
1
Yoon pushes for Xi’s visit to firm up ties with China
-
2
Esports legend Faker seeks to lead Korean surge at Asian Games
-
3
Incheon Airport passenger traffic to recover during Chuseok holiday
-
4
[Hello Hangeul] The making of Korean language textbooks featuring BTS
-
5
Korea’s parental leave benefits lag behind OECD average
-
6
Seoul prepares for first major military parade in ten years
-
7
Korea trade volume sees sharp drop among OECD members
-
8
2m Koreans opt out of life-extending treatments
-
9
[Korea Beyond Korea] Early Koreanists 'on verge of extinction overseas'
-
10
Chief justice seat at top court left vacant amid Assembly chaos
Will Kep1er disband? Project group eyes extension with 'Magic Hour'By Choi Ji-won
Published : Sept. 26, 2023 - 12:17
Halfway through its 2 1/2-year stint, project girl group Kep1er voiced hopes it can keep on going through its new album "Magic Hour."
Formed through Mnet's audition program "Girls Planet 999" in 2021, the nonet officially debuted in January 2022 as a project team set to terminate in July 2024.
The nine-piece girl group on Monday released the album, its fifth EP, five months since putting out "Lovestruck!" in April. Since then, the girls held their first arena tour "Fly-By" in Japan, meeting some 50,000 fans there.
With "Magic Hour," the girls unravel another enchanting love story.
Fronting the album is the title song "Galileo," which embodies the bandmates' hopes that "everyone could fall in love as love is what helps us to see the bright side even when life discourages us," member Kim Chae-hyun said during the band's showcase event held in Seoul on Monday.
The girls divided into units for the first time with the new album. Choi Yu-jin, Xiaoting, Seo Young-eun and Kang Ye-seo teamed up for Latin-infused medium pop "Tropical Light," while Mashiro, Kim Chae-hyun, Kim Da-yeon, Hikaru and Huening Bahiyyih sang groovy old school hip-hop "Tape" together.
Also on the album are two sidetracks "The Door" and "Love On Lock."
With 10 months left before their contracts end, the members have been discussing their continuation with management agencies WakeOne and Swing Entertainment. It's been reported the companies, which co-represent the band, are undergoing negotiations with the members.
"We've been discussing this issue since 'Girls Planet 999,' and one thing all the members agree on is that we prioritize our fans' support and love the most. We hope to focus on showing more to them," leader Choi Yu-jin said.
With the new album, Xiaoting hoped for new achievements -- winning in the music show and making into the top music charts.
"We hope the album presents a magical hour for our fans and also for Kep1er," the Chinese member said.
The group is set to launch its second fan meeting, "Kep1er's Strange Market," in South Korea and Japan next month.
More from Headlines
-
Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court
-
Yoon says S. Korea-US alliance will end NK regime in event of nuclear weapons use
-
Blinken says N. Korea-Russia military cooperation threatens global peace