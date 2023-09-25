Most Popular
-
1
Yoon pushes for Xi’s visit to firm up ties with China
-
2
Esports legend Faker seeks to lead Korean surge at Asian Games
-
3
Incheon Airport passenger traffic to recover during Chuseok holiday
-
4
[Hello Hangeul] The making of Korean language textbooks featuring BTS
-
5
Korea’s parental leave benefits lag behind OECD average
-
6
Seoul prepares for first major military parade in ten years
-
7
Korea trade volume sees sharp drop among OECD members
-
8
2m Koreans opt out of life-extending treatments
-
9
[Korea Beyond Korea] Early Koreanists 'on verge of extinction overseas'
-
10
Chief justice seat at top court left vacant amid Assembly chaos
[Graphic News] Imports of Japanese seafood dip for 5th month in Aug.By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept. 26, 2023 - 08:01
South Korean imports of Japanese seafood fell for the fifth consecutive month in August on concerns over Japan’s release of treated radioactive water, government data showed.
Seoul imported $7.81 million worth of fishery products from the neighboring country last month, down 34.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
August posted the largest on-year decline this year, and last month’s import value was the smallest monthly figure in two years.
In terms of volume, Japanese seafood imports stood at some 1,622 metric tons in August, 24.9 percent lower than a year earlier.
The value and volume of Japanese seafood imports thus shrank for the fifth straight month in August. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court
-
Yoon says S. Korea-US alliance will end NK regime in event of nuclear weapons use
-
Blinken says N. Korea-Russia military cooperation threatens global peace