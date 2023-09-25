[Graphic News] Imports of Japanese seafood dip for 5th month in Aug.

Home

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Sept. 26, 2023 - 08:01

South Korean imports of Japanese seafood fell for the fifth consecutive month in August on concerns over Japan’s release of treated radioactive water, government data showed.

Seoul imported $7.81 million worth of fishery products from the neighboring country last month, down 34.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

August posted the largest on-year decline this year, and last month’s import value was the smallest monthly figure in two years.

In terms of volume, Japanese seafood imports stood at some 1,622 metric tons in August, 24.9 percent lower than a year earlier.

The value and volume of Japanese seafood imports thus shrank for the fifth straight month in August. (Yonhap)

