[Photo News] Cultural diplomacy

Greek Ambassador to Korea Ekaterini Loupas (second from left, first row) and Choi Jung-hwa, president of the Corea Image Communication Institute (CICI) (second from right, first row) pose for a group photo with attendees at an event focusing on cultural diplomacy at her residence in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday. (CICI)

The Greek Embassy and Corea Image Communication Institute (CICI) co-hosted a forum acknowledging the growth of social media communication as part of an initiative to strengthen cultural diplomacy at the Greek ambassador’s residence in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday. The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, CICI members, the media and members of the Greek community in Korea. (CICI)