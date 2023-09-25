Home

[Photo News] Cultural diplomacy

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : Sept. 25, 2023 - 17:34

    • Link copied

Greek Ambassador to Korea Ekaterini Loupas (second from left, first row) and Choi Jung-hwa, president of the Corea Image Communication Institute (CICI) (second from right, first row) pose for a group photo with attendees at an event focusing on cultural diplomacy at her residence in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday. (CICI) Greek Ambassador to Korea Ekaterini Loupas (second from left, first row) and Choi Jung-hwa, president of the Corea Image Communication Institute (CICI) (second from right, first row) pose for a group photo with attendees at an event focusing on cultural diplomacy at her residence in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday. (CICI)

The Greek Embassy and Corea Image Communication Institute (CICI) co-hosted a forum acknowledging the growth of social media communication as part of an initiative to strengthen cultural diplomacy at the Greek ambassador’s residence in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday. The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, CICI members, the media and members of the Greek community in Korea. (CICI)

