[Photo News] Cultural diplomacy

[Photo News] Cultural diplomacyBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Sept. 25, 2023 - 17:34
The Greek Embassy and Corea Image Communication Institute (CICI) co-hosted a forum acknowledging the growth of social media communication as part of an initiative to strengthen cultural diplomacy at the Greek ambassador’s residence in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday. The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, CICI members, the media and members of the Greek community in Korea. (CICI)
