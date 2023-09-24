[Herald Interview] Jung Soo-jung sees ‘Cobweb’ as career turning point

“I’ve always wanted to try the 1970s styling. The looks, tone and manner of acting in that time were something I could try through ‘Cobweb.’ While shooting, Yu-rim’s unique acting style would only come out when I got dressed up and had my hair done as Yu-rim. If I wasn’t wearing Yu-rim’s look, I found it hard to act like Yu-rim,” said Jung in an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul on Friday.

The 28-year-old actor seamlessly reproduces a unique tone that actors would use in the 1970s, making it hard to believe that “Cobweb” is Jung's first commercial film role. Jung has previously starred in the indie film, “More Than Family” (2020), among other TV roles.

In director Kim Jee-woon’s upcoming black comedy, “Cobweb,” Jung Soo-jung, also known as Krystal from K-pop girl group f(x), plays a chic and edgy rising star, Han Yu-rim, giving the role her own, almost flawless interpretation.

Jung noted that she saw herself in Yu-rim while acting.

“Just looking at the situation, me and Yu-rim were really in sync. I was also shooting a drama while shooting ‘Cobweb,’ just like Yu-rim was busy shooting dramas and films in the movie. We both share a passion for acting with a clear goal: Wanting to play our parts very well,” Jung said. “Of course, I’m not as childish as Yu-rim, who complains a lot on the set,” she added, laughing.

Having debuted as a K-pop idol in 2009, Jung has since developed a diverse acting portfolio ranging from the hit drama “The Heirs” (2013) to “Prison Playbook” (2017). Jung has always worked hard to depict players with contrast, regardless of the size of her role.

“’Prison Playbook’ was a project that was a turning point in my acting career, a time that made me think a lot about acting. The energy I gained from my fellow actors on set was different compared to any other projects. I learned a lot from them, as they always discussed their acting techniques and expressed a passion for acting," Jung said.

For her, “Cobweb” will be remembered as another “movie-like” moment in her life.

With “Cobweb,” she visited the Cannes Film Festival for the first time in May, when the film was invited to the noncompetitive section.

“Being in Cannes felt like it was part of shooting the film. And this project overall was a movie-like experience. Looking at Song Kang-ho acting in front of me, I felt like I was watching a scene from a movie. I really enjoyed this project for allowing me to act with brilliant actors. Their energy, diction, ideas and fit with the characters all just fit,” Jung said.

“Cobweb” hits local theaters on Sept. 27.