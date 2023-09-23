[Photo News] Mudeungsan fully opens door to public after 57 years

Mudeungsan Mountain located in Gwangju city, fully opens to the public for the first time in 57 years. (Yonhap)

Mudeungsan Mountain located in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province, fully opened its door to the public for the first time in 57 years on Saturday.

Civilian access to the top of the mountain had been restricted since 1966 as air force units were stationed in the respective location.

Many visitors gathered on the day of the opening to enjoy a round-trip hike of approximately 390 meters that goes from Seoseokdae columnar joints to Inwangbong Observatory.