Most Popular
-
1
Parliament passes arrest motion against opposition leader, dismissal motion against PM
-
2
Assembly votes to let court decide on opposition chief’s arrest warrant
-
3
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose only one to renew with label: report
-
4
Over 2,000 subway passengers injured in Seoul over 5 years
-
5
[News Focus] What are the implications of Yoon naming Russia before NK?
-
6
No more hurdles for Korea's nuclear reactor exports?
-
7
[Top Envoy] ‘Don’t look back anymore’: former envoy on S. Korea-Japan thaw
-
8
Number of dementia patients set to surpass 1m this year
-
9
Foreign virtual assets worth W131tr unveiled
-
10
Yoon condemns NK-Russia military cooperation as 'direct provocation' to Seoul
Go Youn-jung to lead spinoff series of ‘Hospital Playlist’By Lee Si-jin
Published : Sept. 22, 2023 - 16:05
TvN recently confirmed the launch of “Wise Resident Life” (unofficial translation) -- a new spinoff of its hit 2020 medical drama “Hospital Playlist” -- starring rising actor Go Youn-jung.
The upcoming series will offer the medical stories of doctors and professors in Jongno branch of Yulje Hospital, the setting for the original "Hospital Playlist."
Go, 27, who garnered both local and global drama fans’ interest with “Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow” (2022) and “Moving,” takes the role of a resident working in gynecology and obstetrics.
"Hospital Playlist” was a huge sensation around the world, making it to the top 10 rankings of Netflix chart for TV series in multiple countries including Korea, the US, Japan and more.
The series will be totally separate from the original story that features the life of professors Lee Ik-jun (Cho Jung-seok) and Chae Song-hwa (Jeon Mi-do), but use the same setting.
Though the detailed information about the new spinoff series, including the number of episodes and casting are yet to be announced, “Wise Resident Life” is expected to be released in the first half of 2024.
More from Headlines
-
Assembly votes to let court decide on opposition chief’s arrest warrant
-
Yoon revs up efforts to promote Expo bid in back-to-back New York summits
-
Biden rebukes Russia for turning to N. Korea, Iran for more arms