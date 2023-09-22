Go Youn-jung to lead spinoff series of ‘Hospital Playlist’

TvN recently confirmed the launch of “Wise Resident Life” (unofficial translation) -- a new spinoff of its hit 2020 medical drama “Hospital Playlist” -- starring rising actor Go Youn-jung.

The upcoming series will offer the medical stories of doctors and professors in Jongno branch of Yulje Hospital, the setting for the original "Hospital Playlist."

Go, 27, who garnered both local and global drama fans’ interest with “Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow” (2022) and “Moving,” takes the role of a resident working in gynecology and obstetrics.

"Hospital Playlist” was a huge sensation around the world, making it to the top 10 rankings of Netflix chart for TV series in multiple countries including Korea, the US, Japan and more.

The series will be totally separate from the original story that features the life of professors Lee Ik-jun (Cho Jung-seok) and Chae Song-hwa (Jeon Mi-do), but use the same setting.

Though the detailed information about the new spinoff series, including the number of episodes and casting are yet to be announced, “Wise Resident Life” is expected to be released in the first half of 2024.