KOCCA to showcase Korean webtoons, graphic novels in New York Comic Con

KOCCA to showcase Korean webtoons, graphic novels in New York Comic ConBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Sept. 22, 2023 - 13:55
Korea Creative Content Agency announced on Thursday that it will host a special venue to promote Korean comics and webtoon IP at the upcoming New York Comic Con, starting from Oct. 12 to 15.
NYCC, which is set to be held at Javits Center, New York City, is considered the biggest comic and pop culture event on the US East Coast drawing comics creators, gaming stars, top anime and celebrities.
Poised to raise the profile of Korean webtoons in the US, KOCCA is scheduled to run “The House of Korea Comics.”
Five popular webtoons -- “Marry My Husband,” “Recording Hall,” “Corpse Knight Gunther,” “Mosquito Wars” and “Dark Moon: The Blood Altar” -- will be showcased at the venue with different merchandise and on-site events.
“After the New York Comic Con, KOCCA will hold a separate business networking event, 2023 K-Story & Comics in America, on Oct. 18 and 19 at Beverly Hills, California,” the agency said in its latest press release.
The event will offer business opportunities for Korean creators to export their content, raise local brand awareness, host seminars on copyright, contract signing and more.
A total of 60 buyers and officials from 49 different companies have registered for the event, KOCCA said.
