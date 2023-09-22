[From the Scene] HD Hyundai offers a glimpse of second-gen autonomous construction equipment

HD Hyundai XiteSolution's Concept X-2 Develon Excavator (top) and the Develon DDX100CX dozer, are seen during a demonstration event in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province, Wednesday. (HD Hyundai)

HD Hyundai XiteSolution, the construction equipment arm of HD Hyundai, revealed the future of construction technology at Boryeong Proving Ground, a mock construction site in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province on Wednesday. The company showcased their second-generation Concept-X equipment, an update following the introduction of the first generation in 2019.

Concept-X represents the company's concept integrated IT-driven construction management system. This system employs drone 3D scanning to survey construction sites. After collecting terrain data, it devises a work strategy, directing unmanned machinery to complete tasks.

Central to the reveal event were demonstrations of the Concept X-2 Develon Excavator and Concept X-2 Develon DDX100CX dozer that can function autonomously or be controlled remotely over short distances.

"With the declining number of skilled technicians, innovations like these help bridge the gap,” said Lee Dong-wook, president of Hyundai Infracore, one of the two subsidiaries of XiteSolution. Lee said the aim is to achieve at least 80 percent of the efficiency of skilled human operators.

“It’s not just about productivity, but flexibility. Consider high-altitude construction sites; these machines promise a consistent performance," he added.

Standing on the sand mound of Boryeong Proving Ground, the Concept X-2 Develon Excavator stood out with its new cabinless design based on Hyundai’s Linear Core design language, complete with sleek LED lighting.

It relies heavily on its lidar sensor and an underpinning of machine learning, streamlining its operations. This combination enables the excavator to chart out optimal digging trajectories.

During the demonstration, a live display of the mapping terrain drawn by the lidar sensor showed how the excavator moved in conjunction with the guidance.

While its real-time terrain recognition seemed slower than a human operator, it efficiently executed its digging and dumping operations. Hyundai officials reported a 13 percent increase in operational speed compared to its X-1 predecessor.

A notable addition in this new concept model is the tiltrotator, which allows for a 45-degree up-and-down tilt and a 360-degree side-to-side rotation. This enhancement provides the excavator with more flexibility, eliminating the need for equipment swaps, such as the V-ditch bucket, during various excavation tasks.

Also showcased was the X-2 dozer, a repurposed model of Hyundai's pre-existing, non-autonomous Develon DD100 dozer. This dozer autonomously adjusted its blade, employing a GNSS system for location updates and a lidar sensor for environment assessment.

Its safety system paused operations when a member of Hyundai's staff inadvertently stepped in its way, resuming only once the path was clear.