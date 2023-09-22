[Graphic News] Schedule of competitions for Korean athletes at Hangzhou Asian Games

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Schedule of competitions for Korean athletes at Hangzhou Asian GamesBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept. 22, 2023 - 08:01
South Korea has opted to send 1,140 athletes to compete in 39 of 40 events in its largest delegation ever to the Asian Games, scheduled to begin on Sept. 23 and end on Oct. 8 in Hangzhou, China.
The first medal events will take place Sunday.
South Korea is setting its sights to grab around 40 to 50 gold medals and finish within third place of overall medal standings, with its main rivals to be China and Japan.
At the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, South Korea ranked third with 49 gold medals, its fewest Asiad gold medals total since 1982. It was also 26 fewer than Japan’s total, and the Korean Sport ＆ Olympic Committee has said the goal is to cut that deficit by as many as 10 gold medals.
