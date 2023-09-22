Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Mass stabbing fears set off stampede in Seoul subway

    Mass stabbing fears set off stampede in Seoul subway
  2. 2

    Parliament passes arrest motion against opposition leader, dismissal motion against PM

    Parliament passes arrest motion against opposition leader, dismissal motion against PM
  3. 3

    Over 2,000 subway passengers injured in Seoul over 5 years

    Over 2,000 subway passengers injured in Seoul over 5 years
  4. 4

    [Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose only one to renew with label: report

    [Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose only one to renew with label: report
  5. 5

    Opposition leader could face arrest as his fate hangs in balance

    Opposition leader could face arrest as his fate hangs in balance
  6. 6

    Yoon, UN chief reaffirm cooperation on NK denuclearization, human rights

    Yoon, UN chief reaffirm cooperation on NK denuclearization, human rights
  7. 7

    Assembly votes to let court decide on opposition chief’s arrest warrant

    Assembly votes to let court decide on opposition chief’s arrest warrant
  8. 8

    [News Focus] What are the implications of Yoon naming Russia before NK?

    [News Focus] What are the implications of Yoon naming Russia before NK?
  9. 9

    No more hurdles for Korea's nuclear reactor exports?

    No more hurdles for Korea's nuclear reactor exports?
  10. 10

    [Top Envoy] ‘Don’t look back anymore’: former envoy on S. Korea-Japan thaw

    [Top Envoy] ‘Don’t look back anymore’: former envoy on S. Korea-Japan thaw
소아쌤

[Graphic News] Schedule of competitions for Korean athletes at Hangzhou Asian Games

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Sept. 22, 2023 - 08:01

    • Link copied


South Korea has opted to send 1,140 athletes to compete in 39 of 40 events in its largest delegation ever to the Asian Games, scheduled to begin on Sept. 23 and end on Oct. 8 in Hangzhou, China.

The first medal events will take place Sunday.

South Korea is setting its sights to grab around 40 to 50 gold medals and finish within third place of overall medal standings, with its main rivals to be China and Japan.

At the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, South Korea ranked third with 49 gold medals, its fewest Asiad gold medals total since 1982. It was also 26 fewer than Japan’s total, and the Korean Sport ＆ Olympic Committee has said the goal is to cut that deficit by as many as 10 gold medals.

More from Headlines