[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에서 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈분명함, 모호함〉

1. foolproof [fúːlprùːf] 잘못될 리가 없는

waterproof가 ‘물이 새지 않는 것이 증명되었다’는 의미이듯, foolproof는 ‘바보도 할 수 있다는 것이 증명되었다’는 말로 확실하다는 뜻을 지닌다. 이와 비슷하게 -proof를 붙여 만든 표현들이 있다. 예를 들어 childproof가 ‘아이들을 대상으로 안전성이 검증되었다’는 뜻이므로 childproof locks는 자동차의 유아용 잠금 장치를 의미한다. babyproofing the house는 ‘집에서 아이들이 사고를 당하게 만드는 위험 요인들을 제거한다’는 뜻이 된다.

Bernie’s foolproof method for becoming a millionaire: be a billionaire who makes a bad investment.

버니가 말하는 백만장자가 되는 확실한 방법은 억만장자가 돼서 투자를 잘못하는 것이다.

● 돈을 버는 확실한 계획이 있다고 주장하는 사람은 항상 주의해야 한다.

Always be wary of anyone who claims that he has a foolproof plan for making money.

2. implicit [implísit] 암시된

‘노골적’이라는 뜻인 explicit의 반대말이다. 겉으로 표현되지 않지만 암시적으로 어떤 뜻을 담고 있다는 의미다. 특히 믿음(trust)이 implicit하다고 하면 굳이 겉으로 표현할 필요 없이 ‘절대적’이라는 뜻이다.

“You have my implicit trust,” said Evan’s boss, “and I want you to feel completely free to follow your instincts wherever they might take you.”

에반의 상사는“자네를 절대적으로 믿네. 그러니 어떤 것이든 느낌이 닿는 대로 자유롭게 하길 바라네”라고 말했다.

● 제임스는 제인이 윙크를 하는 것이 자기한테 매력을 느낀다는 암시라고 생각했는데 실은 콘택트렌즈가 건조했기 때문이었다.

James thought that Jane’s winking was an implicit sign of her attraction to him, but in truth, her contact lens was simply dried out.

3. ingrained [inɡréind] 깊이 밴, 뿌리 깊은

생각, 느낌, 습관 등이 깊이 배어 있어 변화시키기 힘든 것을 의미한다.

Although there are deeply ingrained animosities between Israelis and Palestinians, there is still the prospect of lasting peace and shared prosperity.

이스라엘 사람과 팔레스타인 사람 간에 뿌리 깊은 적대감이 있지만, 지속적인 평화와 공동 번영의 가능성은 여전히 존재한다.

● 성인이 되어 하는 선택의 대부분은 어릴 때 몸에 밴 가풍에 의해 결정된다.

Most of the choices you make when you are an adult are based on your family values ingrained in you as a child.

4. inherent [inhíərənt] 내재하는

in+herent(adhere의 -here와 같은 어원이며 stick, connect의 뜻)로 구성된 단어다. ‘밀접한 관련이 있다’라는 어원에서 유래하여, ‘중요한 일부분인’, ‘내재되어 있는’이라는 뜻을 지닌다.

The president of the newly merged mega-company spoke frankly with his team about the inherent difficulties of assimilating two very different corporate cultures.

새로 합병된 거대 기업의 사장은 2개의 상이한 기업 문화를 융합하는 내재된 어려움에 대해 팀원들에게 솔직히 이야기했다.

● 고객들에게 파생 상품에 내재하는 위험을 고지하지 않은 것에 대해 그 금융사에 소송이 제기되었다.

Lawsuits brought against the financial firm accused it of not notifying clients of the risks inherent in such derivative products.

5. innate [inéit] 타고난, 선천적인

in+nate(native와 같은 어원으로 ‘태어난다’는 의미)로 구성된 단어다. inborn과 마찬가지로 ‘타고난’이라는 뜻을 지니며, 사람의 타고난 면을 표현할 때 쓴다.

As a testament to the innate goodness of man, Mandela emerged from decades of imprisonment seeking only reconciliation and not retribution.

만델라가 수십 년간 투옥된 후 복수가 아닌 화해를 추구했다는 것은 인간은 선천적으로 선하다는 하나의 증거가 된다.

● 그녀는 타고난 패션 감각이 있다.

She has an innate sense of fashion.

6. intrinsic [intrínsik] 고유한

inside라는 뜻인 intra-와 어원이 같은 단어다. 외부로부터 주어진 것이 아니라, 본래 내적으로 고유하게 지닌 성질을 설명할 때 쓴다.

Once collectors realized that baseball cards have no intrinsic value, the baseball card market completely tanked.

수집가들이 야구 카드는 고유 가치가 없다는 것을 깨닫자, 야구 카드 시장은 완전히 가라앉았다.

● 가치 투자자들은 회사의 본래 가치가 주식에 의해 표현된다고 생각한다.

Value investors believe that the intrinsic value of a company is represented by its stocks.