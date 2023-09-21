Home

소아쌤

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Sept. 22, 2023 - 09:00

    • Link copied

“Sleep”

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 6

Mystery/Thriller

Directed by Jason Yu

A pregnant Soo-jin (Jung Yu-mi) discovers that her husband, Hyun-soo (Lee Sun-kyun), has started exhibiting strange behaviors while asleep. Overcome with anxiety that he may be a danger to the family, Soo-jin goes to great lengths to protect them and their baby.

“A Haunting in Venice”

(US)

Opened Sept. 13

Mystery/Crime

Directed by Kenneth Branagh

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot returns to his peaceful, ordinary life in Venice, Italy. There, his long-time friend, Ariadne Oliver, asks him to investigate a murder at a haunted palazzo during a Halloween seance.

“Gran Turismo”

(US)

Opens Sept. 20

Sports/Action

Directed by Neill Blomkamp

Based on the true story of a gamer-turned-racer Jann Mardenborough, the film tells the tale of a team of underdogs whose background does not come from professional racing, but who also risk all they have got.

“Cobweb”

(South Korea)

Opens Sept. 27

Comedy/Thriller

Directed by Kim Jee-woon

Set in 1970s, an overambitious filmmaker Kim Yeol (Song Kang-ho) becomes obsessed with changing the ending of his film titled “Cobweb.” He gathers the picky, unsupportive actors to the set again.

