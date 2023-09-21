[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
-
1
Mass stabbing fears set off stampede in Seoul subway
-
2
Parliament passes arrest motion against opposition leader, dismissal motion against PM
-
3
Over 2,000 subway passengers injured in Seoul over 5 years
-
4
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose only one to renew with label: report
-
5
Opposition leader could face arrest as his fate hangs in balance
-
6
Yoon, UN chief reaffirm cooperation on NK denuclearization, human rights
-
7
Assembly votes to let court decide on opposition chief’s arrest warrant
-
8
[News Focus] What are the implications of Yoon naming Russia before NK?
-
9
No more hurdles for Korea's nuclear reactor exports?
-
10
[Top Envoy] ‘Don’t look back anymore’: former envoy on S. Korea-Japan thaw
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Sept. 22, 2023 - 09:00
“Sleep”
(South Korea)
Opened Sept. 6
Mystery/Thriller
Directed by Jason Yu
A pregnant Soo-jin (Jung Yu-mi) discovers that her husband, Hyun-soo (Lee Sun-kyun), has started exhibiting strange behaviors while asleep. Overcome with anxiety that he may be a danger to the family, Soo-jin goes to great lengths to protect them and their baby.
“A Haunting in Venice”
(US)
Opened Sept. 13
Mystery/Crime
Directed by Kenneth Branagh
Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot returns to his peaceful, ordinary life in Venice, Italy. There, his long-time friend, Ariadne Oliver, asks him to investigate a murder at a haunted palazzo during a Halloween seance.
“Gran Turismo”
(US)
Opens Sept. 20
Sports/Action
Directed by Neill Blomkamp
Based on the true story of a gamer-turned-racer Jann Mardenborough, the film tells the tale of a team of underdogs whose background does not come from professional racing, but who also risk all they have got.
“Cobweb”
(South Korea)
Opens Sept. 27
Comedy/Thriller
Directed by Kim Jee-woon
Set in 1970s, an overambitious filmmaker Kim Yeol (Song Kang-ho) becomes obsessed with changing the ending of his film titled “Cobweb.” He gathers the picky, unsupportive actors to the set again.
More from Headlines
-
Assembly votes to let court decide on opposition chief’s arrest warrant
-
Yoon revs up efforts to promote Expo bid in back-to-back New York summits
-
Biden rebukes Russia for turning to N. Korea, Iran for more arms