Asiana Airlines tops customer satisfaction index

Asiana Airline CEO Won Yoo-seok (center left) and Korea Management Association Consultants CEO Han Soo-hee (center right) pose for a photo during an award ceremony held in Seoul, Thursday. (Asiana Airline)

Asiana Airlines, South Korea’s second-biggest carrier, said Thursday it received the top marks from a high-rated customer satisfaction index, for ninth consecutive year.

According to Asiana, it was ranked No. 1 in the aviation sector of 2023 Korean Customer Satisfaction Index Awards held at Jung-gu, Seoul. This is the 25th time Asiana Airlines has won the category since the customer survey for the aviation sector was first initiated in 1995.

Organized by Korea Management Association Consultants, the KCSI awards are based on customer satisfaction surveys conducted through one-on-one interviews made during household visits. Held over four months from April to August, the interviews were conducted on adults aged 18 to 65 who have used the company's services at least once, within 2023.

During the survey, Asiana said it received positive feedback for increasing the number of international flights to meet growing travel demand. It added it was positively reviewed in developing up-cycled products, and practicing environmental, social and governance management through multiple social contribution activities. It also got favorable reviews for its joint promotional events held with different industries, such as hotels, it said.

"We are grateful to our customers for choosing us as the best airline for the ninth consecutive year," said Won Yoo-seok, CEO of Asiana Airlines, during the award ceremony.

"We will repay (our customers) with better service, so that we can live up to the trust and support of customers who use Asiana," he added.