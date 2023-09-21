SPC Samlip to showcase K-desserts at int'l food fair

SPC Samlip's booth to be showcased at this year's Anuga food trade fair in Cologne, Germany. (SPC Samlip)

South Korean confectionery company SPC Samlip has joined global food trade fair Anuga to promote Korean dessert products, the company said Thursday.

Anuga is an annual food trade fair held in Cologne, Germany. This year’s edition will run between Oct. 7-11, featuring around 8,000 companies from 100 countries.

During the fair, which will attract over 100,000 visitors, SPC Samlip will introduce its 53 products, ranging from yakgwa (deep-fried honey cookies) to hotteok (sweet pancakes with brown sugar syrup filling).

SPC Samlip said its main item for the food fair is yakgwa, and will introduce a total of 12 yakgwa products at the fair. “The company aims to develop yakgwa products into Korea's representative desserts,” SPC Samlip said.

SPC Samlip will also showcase 10 steamed bun products. The company is currently selling its steamed bun products in 25 countries.

Other products that SPC Samlip will present at the fair include udon and kalguksu. Vegan dumplings and sausages are also part of its lineup.

“SPC Samlip plans to promote the charm of K-dessert to people around the world. The company will also leverage the latest food fair to boost its global expansion,” an official from the company said.

SPC Samlip currently exports around 250 products to 61 countries around the globe.

The company said its annual sales has grown some 14 percent over the last three years.