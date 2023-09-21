2023 MAMA Awards to be held at Tokyo Dome in November

Most Popular
2023 MAMA Awards to be held at Tokyo Dome in NovemberBy Hong Yoo
Published : Sept. 21, 2023 - 14:48
The MAMA Awards, hosted by CJ ENM, will be held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Nov. 28-29.
This is the first time a Korean award ceremony will be held at the Tokyo Dome, CJ ENM said Thursday.
The MAMA Awards has been working toward the globalization of K-pop by hosting the event in various Asian countries in the past, including Macao, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Japan.
This will the second time that the event is being held in Japan, which is the second biggest importer of K-pop.
The annual event will be live-streamed via YouTube and other major digital platforms.
The MAMA Awards is expected to present enhanced stage planning and scale to make the event an unforgettable memory for both the artists performing at the event and the audience.
“As it is an event to award the best K-pop artists chosen by fans all over the world, we will do our best as a medium that connects people from different countries, races and generations, that love music. We aim to spread our ‘Music Makes One’ value by presenting positive energy, infinite potential and creativity,” said CJ ENM's music content business head Shim Jun-beom.
