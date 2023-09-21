Yoon condemns NK-Russia military cooperation as 'direct provocation' to Seoul

President Yoon Suk Yeol gives a speech at the 78th United Nations General Assembly held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol criticized a recent talk between leaders of Russia and North Korea that a potential arms trade between them would be a "direct provocation" not only to Ukraine but also to South Korea, stressing that Seoul won't just sit and watch.

"If the DPRK acquires the information and technology necessary to enhance its (weapons of mass destruction) capabilities in exchange for supporting Russia with conventional weapons, such a deal between Russia and the DPRK will be a direct provocation threatening the peace and security of not only Ukraine but also the Republic of Korea," he said in his second UN address delivered in New York on Wednesday.

"The Republic of Korea, together with its allies and partners, will not stand idly by."

The South Korean leader also said Russia was deserting its role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to wage a war against Ukraine and it is "paradoxical" for Moscow to receive arms supply from a regime which has been defying a resolution it signed to.

“In such a situation, the call to reform the UN Security Council would receive a broad support,” he said.

His remarks on the Security Council reform align with previous statements made by US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the UN. Biden expressed US support for expanding the council to include a greater number of permanent and nonpermanent members. Kishida accused permanent members Russia and China of violating international law.

The council is composed of five permanent members -- the US, Russia, China, France and Britain -- each holding veto power. A growing number of countries are advocating for a broader and more equitable representation within the council.