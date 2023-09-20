Yoon, UN chief reaffirm cooperation on NK denuclearization, human rights

President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres fortified their commitment to fostering peace and enhancing human rights in North Korea during a meeting on Tuesday at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Meeting the UN chief for the third time, Yoon said he was looking forward to continuing cooperation with the United Nations to “curb" North Korean provocations and substantially “improve the human rights situation” in the regime, according to a statement from the presidential office.

Guterres reaffirmed his commitment to cooperating on the “denuclearization” of North Korea and “enhancing the human rights” situation in the country.

A high-ranking official told reporters on the condition of anonymity that the two exchanged their views on the potential arms deal between the leaders of North Korea and Russia arms.

However, the official pointed out the UN secretary-general does not express a personal stance on the issue or demand specific actions, citing his role in multilateral diplomacy, where he listens to each country's position and advocates for unity and cooperation.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 78th High-Level Session of the UN General Assembly, Guterres expressed gratitude for the Korean government's contributions to the UN, and looks forward to closer communication to address major international issues while Korea serves as a nonpermanent member of the Security Council.

Yoon expressed Korea's willingness to actively contribute to promoting peace in the international community as a nonpermanent member of the Security Council for the 2024-2025 term. The president also outlined the nation's plan to help establish peace in Ukraine.

The following day, Yoon is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the UN General Assembly. He plans to address the illegality of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia and to call for a united response from the international community. He will also emphasize the Korean government's commitment to actively contribute to narrowing the global gap and propose support measures.

Deputy National Security Director Kim Tae-hyo told reporters that Yoon plans to highlight the widening gap between countries, exacerbated by a complex crisis involving overlapping economic downturns and food and energy crises due to the war in Ukraine and the pandemic. He was expected to propose a support plan aimed at alleviating disparities in development, climate and the digital sector.